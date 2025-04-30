Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Modi gives military ‘operational freedom’ after Kashmir attack

The prime minister also said it was India’s “national resolve to deal a crushing blow to terrorism”

Modi gives military ‘operational freedom’ after Kashmir attack

Narendra Modi chairs a meeting with Army chief General Upendra Dwivedi; chief of defence staff General Anil Chauhan; Rajnath Singh; national security advisor Ajit Doval; Navy chief Admiral Dinesh Kumar Tripathi; and chief of air staff Air Chief Marshal AP Singh on Tuesday (29)

Eastern Eye
By Eastern EyeApr 30, 2025
Eastern Eye

See Full Bio

PRIME MINISTER Narendra Modi has given India’s military “operational freedom” to respond to a deadly attack in Kashmir last week, a senior government source said on Tuesday (29).

Modi told defence and security chiefs in a closed-door meeting on Tuesday that the armed forces had the “complete operational freedom to decide on the mode, targets and timing of our response to the terror attack on civilians in Kashmir”, the source said.

The prime minister also said it was India’s “national resolve to deal a crushing blow to terrorism”, the source added.

They were not authorised to speak to the media, but reports of Modi’s comments matched those carried in several of India’s major newspapers.

Modi, the source added, had expressed his “complete faith and confidence in the professional abilities of the Indian armed forces”, and had given them his government’s full backing.

Officials released video images of a stern-faced Modi meeting armed forces chiefs as well as defence minister Rajnath Singh.

Indian police also issued wanted posters for three men – two Pakistanis and an Indian – who they say were members of the Pakistan-based Lashkar-eTaiba (LeT) group, a UN-designated terrorist organisation.

Anticipating military action, Kashmiris living on both sides of the de facto border – the Line of Control (LoC) – who have been caught in the barrage of shells and bullets for decades, started clearing their bunkers for shelter.

In Chakothi village, around three kilometres (two miles) from the LoC, there are around 30 bunkers for a community of 60 families overlooked by Indian army check posts atop the surrounding green mountains.

“We’ve endured cross-border firing, which has been a tough experience, and we don’t want our children to go through the same,” Riaz Awan, a 51-year-old farmer, said as he and his children cleared the bunker that had, until recently, stored straw.

Awan and his cousin Shabbir share the bunker they built in 2017, which cost them 300,000 Pakistani rupees (£796.96) – a substantial amount in their impoverished village.

The Pakistan military says about 1.5 million residents who live along the ceasefire line, have long been relying on a network of community bunkers and homemade shelters to weather the perennial bouts of unrest.

An average underground bunker is around 2.5 metres deep, 3.5 metres wide and 3.5 metres long. Those who can afford it reinforce all four sides with concrete, while others simply use mud walls.

“Our main concern is the safety of our children – protecting them is our biggest priority,” said Saleema Bibi, a 40-year-old mother of four.

india pakistan tensionskashmir attackpahalgam attackterrorismnarendra modi

Related News

Why it Pays Off to Stay within the UK for Your Summer Holiday
Sponsored Feature

Why it Pays Off to Stay within the UK for Your Summer Holiday

UK bank holidays in 2025
Travel

Your guide to UK bank holidays in 2025 and how to maximise your time off

Evening of Indian Classical Music: A Cultural Journey with Debasmita Bhattacharya
UK Events

Indian classical music in Newbury 13 May

China clears path for Indian pilgrims
Asia

China clears path for Indian pilgrims

More For You

UK and US call for calm as India-Pakistan tensions rise

FILE PHOTO: UK Foreign Office minister Hamish Falconer visits Gaza’s wounded at Al-Arish General Hospital on October 16, 2024 in Arish, Egypt. (Photo by Ali Moustafa/Getty Images)

UK and US call for calm as India-Pakistan tensions rise


THE UK and the US governments have urged India and Pakistan to avoid escalating tensions following a deadly terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir, which killed 26 tourists last Tuesday (22).

In London, Foreign Office minister Hamish Falconer responded to an urgent question in Parliament tabled by British Sikh Labour MP Gurinder Singh Josan about the UK's role in supporting India.

Keep ReadingShow less
indian military strike

An Indian Army soldier looks out from an armoured vehicle on a highway leading to South Kashmir's Pahalgam, following an attack, in Marhama village, in Kashmir, April 23, 2025.

Reuters

Pakistan says it has credible intelligence of imminent Indian military strike

PAKISTAN said on Wednesday that it has credible intelligence suggesting India may carry out a military strike within the next 24 to 36 hours. The statement comes amid rising tensions following an attack on tourists in Indian-administered Kashmir.

India has blamed Pakistan for the assault in Pahalgam last week, which was the deadliest attack on civilians in the region in 25 years. The relationship between the two countries has deteriorated since the incident.

Keep ReadingShow less
Rafale jet

A parrot sits on a flight model as Indian Air Force (IAF) personnel stand next to a Rafale fighter jet during the joint 'Exercise Cope India 2023' between the United States Air Force (USAF) and IAF at the air force station in Kalaikunda, in India's West Bengal state on April 24, 2023. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images)

India signs deal with France for 26 Rafale fighter jets

INDIA has signed an agreement with France to procure 26 Rafale fighter jets, the country's defence ministry said on Monday. The deal includes both single-seat and twin-seat aircraft.

These jets will join the 36 Rafale aircraft India previously acquired from France as part of efforts to modernise its military fleet.

Keep ReadingShow less
Khawaja-Muhammad-Asif-Reuters

Pakistan’s defence minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif speaks during an interview with Reuters in Islamabad, Pakistan on April 28, 2025.

Reuters

Indian military incursion imminent, says Pakistan defence minister

PAKISTAN's defence minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif said on Monday that a military incursion by India was imminent, following a recent attack on tourists in Kashmir that killed 26 people.

The attack led to widespread anger in India and calls for action against Pakistan. India has blamed Pakistan for supporting terrorism in Kashmir, a region claimed by both countries and the focus of two previous wars.

Keep ReadingShow less
Visa UK

A UK official said the new rules would allow around 100 additional visas for Indian workers each year.

Getty Images

India accepts limited UK visa concessions to push trade deal: Report

INDIA has agreed to limited changes to the UK’s visa regime as negotiations for a free trade agreement move into the final stages.

A UK official said the new rules would allow around 100 additional visas for Indian workers each year, POLITICO reported.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc