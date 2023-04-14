Website Logo
  • Friday, April 14, 2023
Trending Now:  

HEADLINE STORY

Modi asks Sunak to take ‘strong action against anti-India elements’

UK-India bilateral ties became tense last month after protesters in London with Khalistan banners reportedly removed an Indian flag from the balcony of the High Commission

Indian prime minister Narendra Modi and his British counterpart Rishi Sunak.

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

Britain should take action over a violent incident during protests outside India’s embassy in London last month, India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi told his British counterpart Rishi Sunak on Thursday (13).

New Delhi has been upset about protests and vandalism by Sikh separatists – who seek an independent Sikh homeland called Khalistan – outside the Indian High Commission in London and elsewhere in the US and Canada.

In a telephone conversation with Sunak, Modi called for “strong action against anti-India elements” by the British government following the incident, Modi’s office said in a statement.

Sunak condemned the incident as “unacceptable violence”, his Downing Street office said in a readout of the call.

“He stressed that extremism had no place in the UK and updated on the steps being taken to ensure the security of Indian High Commission staff,” Sunak’s office added.

UK-India bilateral ties became tense last month after protesters in London with Khalistan banners reportedly removed an Indian flag from the balcony of the High Commission during a protest in which the building’s windows were also broken.

British foreign secretary James Cleverly had condemned the violence last month but Thursday’s call was the first official discussion between Modi and Sunak about the incident.

Both sides also said Modi and Sunak agreed on the need to speed up negotiations for a free trade agreement between Britain and India.

The two leaders are also due to meet at the G7 summit in Japan next month and the G20 in India later this year.

The demonstration outside the Indian High Commission was staged to denounce recent police action in the Sikh-majority Indian state of Punjab against a pro-Khalistan Sikh preacher.

The demand for Khalistan, which led to violence that killed tens of thousands of people in the 1980s and 1990s, has revived in sections of the Sikh population in India and overseas.

Indian officials conveyed concerns over pro-Khalistan groups to British counterparts during a meeting of interior ministry officials from both countries in New Delhi on Wednesday (12).

In the meeting, the Indian side requested better cooperation with Britain to tackle “the misuse of UK’s asylum status by the Pro-Khalistani elements to aid and abet terrorist activities in India and with the UK,” the Indian government said.

A statement in New Delhi said Modi, during his conversation with Sunak, also sought progress on the return of economic offenders wanted in India.

India is pursuing the extradition of businessman Vijay Mallya and fugitive diamond merchant Nirav Modi from the UK.

Mallya, who fled to the UK in 2016, is wanted in India over a default of Rs 90 billion (£880 million) loaned to Kingfisher Airlines by several banks. Nirav Modi is facing charges in the estimated $2 bn (£1.6 bn) Punjab National Bank loan scam case.

(Agencies)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

HEADLINE STORY
G20 countries show significant support for several Indian proposals, says Sitharaman
News
India asks UK to take action against pro-Khalistani elements
INDIA
India opens new investigation into BBC
HEADLINE STORY
UK economy stagnates in February as strikes hit output
HEADLINE STORY
US lawmakers concerned about impact of tech layoffs on immigrant workers
News
New BBC Studios podcast explores the unsolved case of Vishal Mehrotra
News
British Pakistanis write to Sunak over Braverman’s comments on child sexual abuse
News
Cofresh founder Dineshbhai Patel passes away
HEADLINE STORY
Biden faces criticism from pro-UK hardliners during visit to N Ireland
News
‘Substantial ethnic inequalities’ exist in UK: Research
News
Labour’s VAT on fees proposal ‘may force students to leave private schools’
News
Sunak plans autumn 2024 elections expecting ‘shock victory’
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW