Modi advocates for ‘Wed in India’ initiative to retain national wealth

India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi (ANI Photo)

By: Kimberly Rodrigues

India’s prime minister, Narendra Modi, raised concerns on Sunday (21) about couples choosing destination weddings abroad. He suggested that people should be encouraged to have their weddings in India, emphasising the importance of keeping wealth within the country.

Virtually addressing the foundation laying ceremony of the Khodaldham Trust Cancer Hospital to come up in Gujarat’s Amreli city, Modi also appealed to the people to help promote domestic tourism.

Modi said his government has taken steps to ensure that people do not face difficulties in the treatment of cancer by setting up around 30 new hospitals to provide medical care for the disease and ensuring the availability of medicines at affordable prices.

More than 150,000 (or 1.5 lakh) Ayushman Arogya Mandirs’ (health centres) have also been built at the village level to help in the early diagnosis of the disease, he said.

Addressing the gathering of members of the Leuva Patidar community which manages the Shri Khodaldham Trust-Kagavad, Modi said, “Is it appropriate to hold marriage abroad? Can’t the marriage be held in our country? How much of India’s wealth goes out.”

“You should create an environment that this disease of getting married abroad does not enter your community.

Why shouldn’t the marriage take place at the feet of Ma Khodal (Goddess revered by the community). I would say ‘Wed in India’, like Made in India, Marry in India,” he said.

He also appealed to the people to help promote tourism within the country.

“As much as possible, tour your country first. If you want to travel, then travel within your country. Travel around your country, promote tourism in your country,” Modi said.

Modi also praised Gujarat and said the state has presented a model of big reforms in the health sector.

“In the last 20 years, Gujarat has made unprecedented progress in the field of health,” he said.

The state has witnessed an increase in the number of medical colleges to 40 from 11 in 20 years, the PM said.

The number of MBBS seats rose five times, and PG seats three times.

An All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) was set up in Rajkot, and the number of pharmacy colleges in the state rose to 100 from 13 in 2002, he said.

The number of diploma pharmacy colleges in the state has also increased from six to 30 during these 20 years, Modi said.

“Gujarat has presented a model of huge reforms in the field of health. Community health centres have been opened at the village level and health services have been taken to the tribal and poor regions. People’s trust in the 108-ambulance service has only become stronger,” he said.

Modi also congratulated the Leuva Patidar community over the Khodaldham Trust set to complete 14 years of its existence in the next few weeks, and said it has worked to change the lives of hundreds of thousands of people through its service in the areas of education, agriculture, and health.

He appealed to the community members to work on nine requests — save water, encourage digital transaction, cleanliness, promote made in India products, promote tourism within the country, natural farming, use of millets, take care of fitness, and stay away from drugs and other addictions.

(PTI)