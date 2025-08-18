Skip to content
British Pakistani finalist Roma Riaz says she is fighting beauty stereotypes and girls’ illiteracy through Miss Universe Pakistan

The British-Pakistani finalist opens up on colourism, representation and why girls’ education drives her fight beyond the runway.

Roma Riaz
British Pakistani finalist Roma Riaz says she is fighting beauty stereotypes and girls' illiteracy through Miss Universe Pakistan
Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiAug 18, 2025
Pooja was born in Kochi and raised on a mix of newspapers, pop culture, and too many questions. She studied Communicative English and Journalism before earning her Master’s in Journalism from Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, and began her career interning at The Times of India and Channel I'M — where she later became a news anchor, scripting and presenting her own stories. Between deadlines, she’s worked across digital media platforms, covering politics, gender, pop culture, cinema, and everything in between. She has interviewed actors, creators, and changemakers, and occasionally edits her own video content — thanks to being certified in Photoshop and InDesign. In 2025, she joined the Asian Media Group in her first “official” newsroom gig, where she now covers entertainment, lifestyle, and the layered realities of South Asian identity. She believes storytelling should feel personal — even when it’s public — and likes to write not to please, but to provoke, question, and occasionally stir the pot.
Highlights:

  • Roma Riaz, a Miss Universe Pakistan 2025 finalist, has surged to number one on the “Universal Radiance” ranking.
  • In a candid interview, she described entering the pageant as an answer to people who questioned her identity.
  • Her platform focuses on representation and tackling female illiteracy in Pakistan.
  • Voting for the ranking was promoted on Instagram; supporters were urged to vote at missuniversepakistan.1voting.com.

Roma Riaz is not just another beauty queen hopeful, she is a British-Pakistani woman who has turned self-doubt into strength and made space for herself on an international stage. One of the first Pakistanis to walk at Copenhagen Fashion Week, she is now a Miss Universe Pakistan finalist determined to use her platform to push for representation and girls’ education. Speaking to Eastern Eye, Roma Riaz opened up about the push from family, the grind behind the glamour, and why representation, especially for darker-skinned Pakistani women, matters to her.

Roma Riaz Roma Riaz shares how her family pushed her to chase the Miss Universe dreamInstagram/_romariaz/asiaburrillweddings


Why she entered: an answer to doubt

Roma described a childhood of constant identity questions and blunt remarks. “So, growing up, I have always been so outspoken that no matter where I live, no matter where I am, my roots will always be Pakistani, but my identity has always been questioned. I've constantly heard, ‘You're so dark, you can't be Pakistani,’ or ‘You're Christian, so you're not really Pakistani.’ So, I think for me, this pageant and applying for this crown was more than just becoming Miss Universe Pakistan. It's kind of an answer to everyone that has ever questioned my identity.”

She credits her sister for the nudge. “We were sat at an airport, flying to Paris, and she said, ‘The applications are open. Why don't you apply? You would be so good at this. You are so powerful, you're so beautiful.’ And I was like, ‘No, there's no way I'll ever get in.’ But yeah, my sister really pushed me to apply, and that is how I got here.”

Roma Riaz Beyond beauty Roma Riaz champions education for girls in PakistanInstagram/_romariaz


Beyond the crown: representation and education

Roma is clear about what she wants from the platform. “I want to be the change for the beauty standard. There are so many different kinds of beauties in Pakistan, and beauty is not just a single mould that we have to fit into. So, there needs to be much more representation.”

Her advocacy reaches beyond looks. “My advocacy has always been to improve the illiteracy rates in Pakistan. Almost 40% of Pakistanis cannot read or write, which is so alarming, and it's even higher for women in rural areas. I want to challenge the mindset that an educated girl isn’t, in any way, shape or form, less cultured or less religious. Education is empowerment, and I want our girls to be more educated, more respected. Beyond the crown, that is my goal.”

She says her mixed upbringing — Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, and the UK — helps her connect with varied audiences. “I want people to see that beauty in Miss Universe is more than just superficial looks. It's about representing the richness of who you are and inspiring others to embrace their own identity.”

Roma Riaz Fighting colourism and stereotypes Roma Riaz brings a new voice to the pageant stageInstagram/missuniversepakistan


The reality behind the runway

Peeling back the pageant gloss, Riaz offers a candid look at the unseen grind. “Most people don't have much knowledge of the process, so they only see the online aspects of our pictures being posted. I think people don't see the endless interviews, the training, the studying, and the behind-the-scenes work that goes into getting you there.” She also added a plea for basic decency: “We're just humans… people kind of objectify us and don't see us as real humans with real emotions. They just throw whatever they want to say.”

On fatigue and doubt, she was honest about juggling a nine-to-five job with pageant training and family life. “I came home exhausted… and I just sat in my room and said to myself, ‘Maybe I can't do this. Maybe this is all too much for just a little girl like me.’ But my family remained my constant rocks. They always remind me of my purpose and my power.”

Roma Riaz Roma Riaz says the crown is an answer to years of doubtInstagram/_romariaz


Sisterhood and small moments

Amid the pressure, Roma found camaraderie. A light moment in the Maldives filming brought the group closer: exhausted, her arm aching from wrestling her hair into a ponytail, she desperately yelled for a "bubble" (hair tie). American contestant Jessica Zain's confused “What's a bubble?” sparked hysterical laughter over the British-American English divide. “But even through the whole process, all the girls were so good to each other — with words of advice, comfort, offering each other clothes, hair appliances.”

Her non-negotiable ritual? Faith. “Praying. I think I wouldn't be anywhere without God… before any important step, any interview, any photoshoot, I have to pray and thank God… it's non-negotiable for me.”


Roma Riaz, surging to the top spot in the Miss Universe Pakistan 2025 “Universal Radiance” ranking, isn't just vying for a crown. She's answering a lifetime of doubters. She’s the dark-skinned Pakistani woman reclaiming her identity, the advocate for girls' education, the exhausted professional who found her power, and the girl who just wants her dal chawal. Her message is clear: “I want younger girls to feel as proud in a shalwar kameez or lehnga as they would in a designer gown… I want people to see that beauty… is about representing the richness of who you are.”

british pakistani womencolourism in south asiagirls education in pakistanrepresentationmiss universe pakistan 2025

