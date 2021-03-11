Zaheer: Mindful musical mastery

ACE PRODUCER ZAHEER DISCUSSES HIS NEW SONGS AND MENTAL HEALTH







by ASJAD NAZIR

BRITISH music talent Zaheer has made a name for himself by bringing something dynamically different to tracks he produces.

This has enabled him to build an impressive body of work that finds the hallowed middle ground between commercial, artistic and meaningful music.







He continues that unique musical path with his newly released tracks So Lost and Just One Kiss, which both feature widely acclaimed British singer Jamie Stimpson. The songs balance entertainment value with messages Zaheer hopes connects with listeners in lockdown on a deeper level.

Eastern Eye caught up with Zaheer to discuss his musical journey, latest song, campaign for better mental health and future plans.

How do you look back on your musical journey?

Up until recently, regret. At first, I was content with what I achieved and as life moved along, so did I. Then looking back, I wish I had stuck with it and wondered where I'd be if I was more level-headed at the time. These were negative and unhealthy thoughts. I've done a lot of self-reflection and soul searching, and it all moulded me into the person I am today. It's not a case of starting again from scratch, it's rebuilding with experience. My musical journey will always begin, yet never end, and that's what makes it beautiful.







What has the music industry taught you?

The music industry works how it works and will always change with the times. There are a lot of discussions about major labels having a strong hold on the market and it’s harder to break in without pay-to-play schemes such as Spotify playlisting, or advertising on Facebook. I amassed 10,000 likes on Facebook, but now they only show my posts to a fraction of this and entice engagement by putting money into their platform. No thanks! With challenge, though, comes opportunity. Now, more than ever, you can have complete freedom and control in every element.

Tell us more…

I self-release and self-publish everything and get to work with whoever, all over the world without restriction. It’s taught me you don’t have to go with the flow and it’s easier to break the mould now, more than ever.

Did lockdown affect you creatively?

It's been my safe haven. I try to only focus on what I can control, otherwise the 'thoughts' can consume you. Being creative in my own world is my happy place. While performing and connecting in person with artists is impossible it's given me opportunities to work with people remotely. I also recently shared my creative process on Instagram, making one beat a day for 30 days, while documenting the process. I imagine this wouldn't have happened had I not been looking for things to keep me occupied!







Tell us about your recent release So Lost?

This is a track with Jamie Stimpson, a British r’n’b and pop artist. Jamie previously has had four iTunes r’n’b top 20s and supported Bars & Melody across their O2 Academy tours twice. Despite us both being supportive of each other’s music, our paths never crossed creatively until last year. The Covid pandemic has been an eye-opener for people in so many ways. This song covers the feeling of being helpless and uncertain about our future during unprecedented times. I love how this song transcends cultures; both myself and Jamie have very different backgrounds and life journeys, but connected through our passion for creating timeless music.

You also released new song Just One Kiss. What made you do back-to-back releases?

The days of long three-six months schedules to release music have gone. Now, with the popularity of Instagram/Tik Tok culture, people have short attention spans. The industry is very different to how it was when I was last actively releasing music, and this approach is something that we chose to do instead of having to follow any formula. It’s releasing our music, on our terms.

What was it like working with Jamie Stimpson?

(Laughs) An absolute nightmare! Honestly, it’s been a great experience. We’re very different people, who compliment each other creatively and professionally. I’m very particular about how things sound and feel and am known to have artists retake the smallest parts of songs to make sure they sound as best they possibly can. Jamie also has the same vision, so we just work through things objectively, doing the right things for the benefit of the end result, without ego or thin skin. We share the same sentiment for what we want our music to be, and I think these songs are just the beginning.

Who are you hoping connects with the releases?

The key is us, as artists, first and foremost. It’s an accurate reflection of our thoughts and emotions in the form of music. We hope that comes across in our art and anyone that can click with what we create is a blessing. I feel these songs resonate with everyone. So, Lost covers the uncertainty of the future and with everything happening in the world at present.

What is the plan going forward?

Keep creating for myself, first and foremost. I have a single with renowned UK urban artists Genesis Elijah releasing at the end of March. I have an upcoming single with the fantastic Rita Morar, which I cannot wait for people to hear, and it is something I’ve never produced before.

What does music mean to you today?

Music is my therapy and creative release. It’s something I make for myself. I am just more strategic with how I put it out into the world, compared to how I was before.

You have spoken a lot about mental health and your own struggles, what led towards that?

There is always a stigma with mental health, regardless of how ‘forward thinking’ people say it is. Fear of judgement is real. I’ve always been known to be hard working and positive, and sometimes, it’s a lot to think you are vulnerable. When I struggle, I tend to shut out and deal with things myself, which never helps. It’s not healthy. It’s also still very taboo in the British Asian community. I think about how in those times I wish I could have been open and told everything would be okay. I’ve learnt a lot about how to cope and improve, and I feel it would be a shame not to share that with others. It may just be what they need.

What are key messages you want to convey?

Anything is possible, trust in yourself and your values above everything. Never settle for anything less than what you are truly capable of. Be positive and patient.

Why should we pick up the new singles?

Because I left a corporate job that was destroying my soul; however, I need money to keep a roof over my head and continue doing what I really love! Before I thought it was all about music and the end product, but that’s not the case. The music is a byproduct of my life’s journey. If you support by purchasing a copy of our songs, you’re investing in me as a person. There is nothing more humbling than that.

Twitter & Instagram: @ZaheerMusic






