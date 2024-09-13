Mikel Arteta signs new long-term contract with Arsenal

Arteta, who took over as Arsenal manager in late 2019, expressed his pride in the new deal.

LONDON, ENGLAND – AUGUST 07: Mikel Arteta looks on during the pre-season friendly match between Arsenal and Bayer 04 Leverkusen at Emirates Stadium on August 07, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

By: EasternEye

ARSENAL manager Mikel Arteta has signed a new long-term contract at the Emirates Stadium, as announced by the club on Thursday.

The 42-year-old Spaniard is reported to have agreed to a three-year deal, which the club says has been crucial in re-establishing Arsenal as a top contender in English and European football.

“I feel extremely lucky to work every single day with good people and the ambition we have here,” he said. “I feel very inspired, I feel challenged, I feel supported, and I want to do much more than what we’ve already done together.”

Arsenal co-chairman Josh Kroenke welcomed the new deal, praising Arteta’s leadership. “Mikel is a dynamic and passionate manager, who is relentless in the pursuit of excellence,” he said. “He has a deep understanding of Arsenal’s values, and since joining us as head coach, he has taken the team to another level in an Arsenal way.”

Arteta, who had been an assistant coach under Pep Guardiola at Manchester City, took over from Unai Emery in December 2019.

He won the FA Cup in his first season, marking his first managerial silverware.

Arsenal have finished as Premier League runners-up to Manchester City for the past two seasons, coming close to winning the title last season but falling short on the final day.

Arteta’s team currently sits fourth in the table, with two wins and a draw, and will face Tottenham in the north London derby on Sunday. They also begin their Champions League campaign next week against Atalanta.

Last month, Arteta downplayed concerns about his contract, stating that his focus had been on the transfer window.

“We are on it, and we will take care of that in the right moment,” he said, dismissing links to Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona. “I don’t think anybody has to panic. I am in the place where I want to be and am really happy.”

Arsenal bolstered their squad during the summer transfer window, adding players such as Raheem Sterling, Mikel Merino, and Riccardo Calafiori. Despite these additions, questions remain over their attacking options, with Kai Havertz’s inconsistency raising concerns.

However, Arsenal sporting director Edu expressed confidence in Arteta’s leadership. “Mikel has shown his qualities since the very first day he joined us, not only as a football manager but as a person with wonderful values,” Edu said. “Mikel’s new contract gives us stability and clear direction as we aim for new heights.”

(With inputs from AFP)