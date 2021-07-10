Website Logo
  • Saturday, July 10, 2021
Trending Now:  
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 405,939
Total Cases 30,752,950
Today's Fatalities 911
Today's Cases 43,393
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 405,939
Total Cases 30,752,950
Today's Fatalities 911
Today's Cases 43,393

HEADLINE STORY

Miami tragedy: Bodies of pregnant Brit woman, husband recovered as baby remains missing

(Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA / AFP) via Getty Images)

By: PoojaShrivastava

THE bodies of pregnant British woman and her husband have now been found in the rubble nearly two weeks after they went unaccounted for in a condo collapse in Miami, stated a media report. The couple’s one-year-old daughter still remains missing.

 

According to a report by The Sun, Miami-Dade Police have confirmed the death of Bhavna Patel, a 36-year-old UK-US dual citizen, her husband Vishal Patel, 42, as their bodies have been found on Friday (9), though their one-year-old daughter remains unaccounted for.

Bhavna, Vishal and their daughter Aishani were among the 150 unaccounted people, following the collapse of a 12-storey condo building in Miami on June 24. 

Rescue teams continue to work round-the-clock with 61 people still missing and feared dead in the debris though the number of people missing might change as it remains unclear how many were in the Champlain Towers South building when it collapsed in the early hours of the fateful day.

Bhavna was reportedly five months pregnant and in recent weeks had finally introduced baby Aishani to family members after the pandemic kept them apart.

Her husband’s aunt Gita Patel told the media outlets earlier that the family wants to focus on “keeping the good memories with us.”

Umma Kannayan, a family friend of the Patels, earlier said that they were a “very loving” family who were closely involved in their religious community.

“Aishani was like the little baby of the temple,” she said. “It feels like you’ve lost a part of yourself.”

Emergency workers have spent more than 14 days pulling apart the rubble of a collapsed Champlain Towers South condo building though the rescuers have recently announced that at this point there is “no chance of life.”

No one has been pulled alive from the building since the first few hours after the 12-story oceanfront building in Surfside, near Miami Beach, collapsed in the middle of the night as residents slept inside.

 

 

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
Campaigners ‘disappointed’ as Church of England drops plan for racial justice officers
News
Biden picks Eric Garcetti as ambassador to India
News
Zaila Avant-Garde becomes first African-American to win US spelling bee
News
Indian student applications for UK on rise despite pandemic constraints
HEADLINE STORY
Exclusive! Farhan Akhtar on Toofaan and Bhaag Milkha Bhaag comparison: The pressure is really not…
HEADLINE STORY
Shapps says NHS Covid app may change as restrictions ease
News
Making NHS Covid app ‘less sensitive’ is like ‘taking batteries out of smoke…
News
All focus on ‘return to normality’ is hampering vaccine uptake among youngsters
HEADLINE STORY
Pfizer pushes for third shot clearance as Delta strain drives global outbreaks
News
No more amber-list quarantine for double-jabbed Britons; daily cases cross 32,500
HEADLINE STORY
Ethnic minorities, self-employed in Britain worst hit by pandemic, says study
News
Labour MP lambasts Johnson over ‘disgraceful’ defence of Cummings
Eastern Eye

Videos

Farhan Akhtar on Toofaan, prep he did for his character…
Legendary actor Dilip Kumar passes away at 98
Akansha Ranjan Kapoor on Ray, playing strong characters, not winning…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Every Briton can be double-jabbed by mid-September, says UK health…
Miami tragedy: Bodies of pregnant Brit woman, husband recovered as…
Campaigners ‘disappointed’ as Church of England drops plan for racial…
India’s poor suffer as temperature rises across the country
Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan to star in the…
Biden picks Eric Garcetti as ambassador to India