Miami tragedy: Bodies of pregnant Brit woman, husband recovered as baby remains missing

(Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA / AFP) via Getty Images)

By: PoojaShrivastava

THE bodies of pregnant British woman and her husband have now been found in the rubble nearly two weeks after they went unaccounted for in a condo collapse in Miami, stated a media report. The couple’s one-year-old daughter still remains missing.

According to a report by The Sun, Miami-Dade Police have confirmed the death of Bhavna Patel, a 36-year-old UK-US dual citizen, her husband Vishal Patel, 42, as their bodies have been found on Friday (9), though their one-year-old daughter remains unaccounted for.

Bhavna, Vishal and their daughter Aishani were among the 150 unaccounted people, following the collapse of a 12-storey condo building in Miami on June 24.

Rescue teams continue to work round-the-clock with 61 people still missing and feared dead in the debris though the number of people missing might change as it remains unclear how many were in the Champlain Towers South building when it collapsed in the early hours of the fateful day.

Bhavna was reportedly five months pregnant and in recent weeks had finally introduced baby Aishani to family members after the pandemic kept them apart.

Her husband’s aunt Gita Patel told the media outlets earlier that the family wants to focus on “keeping the good memories with us.”

Umma Kannayan, a family friend of the Patels, earlier said that they were a “very loving” family who were closely involved in their religious community.

“Aishani was like the little baby of the temple,” she said. “It feels like you’ve lost a part of yourself.”

Emergency workers have spent more than 14 days pulling apart the rubble of a collapsed Champlain Towers South condo building though the rescuers have recently announced that at this point there is “no chance of life.”

No one has been pulled alive from the building since the first few hours after the 12-story oceanfront building in Surfside, near Miami Beach, collapsed in the middle of the night as residents slept inside.