IPL 2026: Rohit, Rickelton fifties help Mumbai seal chase against Kolkata

OPENERS Rohit Sharma and Ryan Rickelton scored half-centuries as Mumbai Indians beat Kolkata Knight Riders by six wickets in their IPL match on Sunday.

Chasing 221, Mumbai got a 148-run opening stand from Rohit (78) and Rickelton (81) and reached the target with five balls remaining at the Wankhede Stadium.

Mumbai, who have five titles along with Chennai Super Kings, won their first opening match in the league since 2012.

"It's been a long wait -- 13 years is a long time," skipper Hardik Pandya said. "Very glad, the whole team is very glad that we were finally able to do it."

Rohit, 38, who now plays only the 50-over format for India after retiring from Tests and T20 internationals, hit six fours and six sixes in his 38-ball innings.

His knock came a day after Virat Kohli led Royal Challengers Bengaluru to a win in the tournament opener.

Rohit was dismissed after Anukul Roy took a catch running back from mid-on.

Rickelton continued the scoring and hit his eighth six after Rohit's wicket. He was run out after a direct throw from Roy hit the stumps at the non-striker's end.

Mumbai's scoring slowed before Pandya, unbeaten on 18, and Tilak Varma, who made 20, took the team to the target.

"I thought 220-225 was a good total. We batted really well, but again, the inexperienced bowling attack," Kolkata skipper Ajinkya Rahane said.

"Playing against Mumbai Indians, strong batting line-up, it's really a learning curve for us."

Pandya won the toss and chose to field.

Rahane and Finn Allen gave Kolkata a quick start as the team made 220-4.

Rahane scored 67 off 40 balls and Allen made 37. Cameron Green added 18.

Rinku Singh's unbeaten 33 off 21 balls helped Kolkata at the end, but the total was not enough.

Mumbai bowler Shardul Thakur took 3-39 and was named player of the match. Jasprit Bumrah did not take a wicket but controlled the scoring in the middle overs.

(With inputs from agencies)