Meta to acquire Chinese AI startup Manus in a deal valued up to $ 3 billion

Tech giant accelerates AI expansion with purchase of Singapore-based firm known for autonomous agent technology

The acquisition represents Meta's latest strategic move in the competitive AI landscape

Getty Images
Ashya Rose
By Ashya RoseDec 30, 2025
Highlights

  • Meta purchases Manus for estimated $2-3 bn to strengthen AI capabilities.
  • Singapore-based startup gained attention for world's first general AI agent earlier this year.
  • Deal follows Manus's relocation from China amid US-China technology tensions.

Meta said on Monday it would acquire Chinese-founded artificial intelligence startup Manus in a deal valued between $2 bn and $3 bn, according to sources, as the social media giant intensifies its artificial intelligence ambitions.

The technology company announced on Monday it would purchase the Singapore-based firm, though official financial terms remain undisclosed.

Meta plans to integrate Manus's services into its consumer and business products, including Meta AI, while continuing to operate and sell the Manus platform independently.

Manus captured global attention early this year after releasing what it claimed was the world's first general AI agent. Unlike chatbots such as ChatGPT and DeepSeek, the technology can make autonomous decisions and execute tasks with minimal prompting.

The breakthrough led commentators to dub it "China's next DeepSeek" and earned praise from Chinese state television.

The startup relocated its headquarters from China to Singapore months after its viral debut, joining numerous Chinese firms seeking to mitigate risks from US-China tensions. Manus's products are not currently available in China.

The company maintains a strategic partnership with Alibaba for AI model collaboration and claims its agent's performance exceeds OpenAI's DeepResearch.

Backed by parent company Beijing Butterfly Effect Technology, Manus raised $75 m this year at approximately $500 m valuation, with US venture firm Benchmark leading the funding round. Other investors include HSG (formerly Sequoia Capital China), ZhenFund and Tencent Holdings.

The acquisition represents Meta's latest strategic move in the competitive AI landscape. Earlier this year, the Facebook owner invested in Scale AI at $29 bn valuation.

Technology giants continue pursuing AI advancement through acquisitions and talent recruitment as industry competition intensifies.

Manus did not respond to requests for comment regarding the acquisition.



