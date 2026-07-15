Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Submit Guest Post

Meta sued over claims AI singled out workers on maternity and medical leave for layoffs

Employees allege AI-driven performance tools were used to identify staff for job cuts, while Meta denies the claims

Meta AI layoffs lawsuit

Meta faces legal action over allegations that AI tools influenced employee layoff decisions

Getty Images
Teena Jose
By Teena JoseJul 15, 2026
Teena Jose

Teena Jose is a business journalist at Eastern Eye specialising in British Asian business and the UK property market. She reports on market trends, economic developments and business leaders, while also producing daily digital video content on business and finance.

See Full Bio
Follow:
  • Twenty-six Meta employees have filed a lawsuit over alleged AI-assisted layoffs.
  • Workers claim those on maternity leave, medical leave and disability accommodation were unfairly targeted.
  • Meta says workforce decisions were made by people, not artificial intelligence.

Twenty-six current and former Meta employees have sued the social media giant, alleging that the company used artificial intelligence to help identify workers for mass layoffs, disproportionately affecting employees on maternity leave, medical leave or approved disability accommodation.

The lawsuit, filed in the federal court for the Northern District of California, centres on Meta's workforce reduction earlier this year, when around 8,000 employees were laid off. The plaintiffs argue the company relied on AI-powered systems that analysed employee performance, productivity and activity data to decide who would lose their jobs, rather than leaving the decision to managers familiar with their work.

According to the 71-page complaint, Meta allegedly used a combination of internal AI tools, performance ratings and monitoring data, including keystrokes and workplace activity, to score and rank employees for redundancy.

The workers claim the system failed to account for periods of maternity leave, medical leave or disability accommodation, leaving those employees with lower productivity scores and making them more likely to be selected for layoffs.

Among the plaintiffs is a scientist who was reportedly informed of her redundancy just two days before giving birth while on approved pregnancy leave. Another employee said his performance rating fell after taking time off to recover from an injury, while a manager claimed he was laid off only 16 days into medical leave.

The employees are seeking an injunction to pause the layoffs while the case proceeds. They are also asking the court for reinstatement, back pay, lost share awards, benefits and other damages.

Meta rejects allegations

Meta has denied the claims, insisting that AI did not decide who was laid off.

A company spokesperson reportedly said the allegations were "without merit" and that workforce management and organisational decisions "were and are made by people, not AI."

The lawsuit also revisits Meta's internal employee-monitoring programme introduced earlier this year. According to the complaint, the system collected information including keystrokes, mouse activity, browser history, emails, messages and location data on company devices to help train the company's AI models.

The plaintiffs allege the programme was introduced without meaningful employee consent and was disclosed only through a low-profile internal post. The complaint says more than 1,600 employees later signed a petition objecting to the monitoring on privacy grounds, prompting Meta chief executive Mark Zuckerberg to pause the initiative in June.

Lawyers representing the employees have asked the court to order an independent audit of Meta's AI systems, arguing it is necessary to determine how workers on protected leave were selected for redundancy. They have also requested that the employees remain anonymous while arbitration continues, saying their jobs are due to end on July 22, and that losing employment could result in the loss of healthcare, leave rights, equity and, in some cases, immigration status.

aiassisted layoffslawsuit over layoffsmaternity leave discriminationmeta employeesmeta ai layoffs lawsuit
Add EasternEye As Your Trusted Source
preferred source on google news

Related News

india-uk-fta
Featured

Industry welcomes India-UK FTA as trade deal comes into force

air-india-flights
Business

Air India among world's top five for on-time flights

us-visa-fraud
News

Cognizant among firms examined in US visa fraud inquiry

vashi-jeweller-fraud
Business

Vashi accountant faces disciplinary hearing as Met opens probe

More For You

Heating oil compensation UK

Thousands of heating oil customers could be compensated after cancelled fuel deliveries

iStock

Heating oil customers could receive up to £350 after cancelled deliveries, watchdog says

  • Around 1,700 heating oil customers could receive up to £350 in compensation.
  • The CMA says suppliers cancelled orders during the Middle East price spike.
  • The watchdog is also calling for new consumer protections for heating oil users.

Around 1,700 heating oil customers could receive up to £350 in compensation after suppliers cancelled deliveries during the sharp price surge triggered by the Middle East conflict, according to the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA).

The watchdog said its investigation found that while affected customers were refunded for their original orders, many were forced to buy heating oil at significantly higher prices or go without fuel altogether. The CMA estimates some households ended up paying between £150 and £350 more after suppliers cancelled confirmed orders.

Keep ReadingShow less