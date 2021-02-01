Met remembers UK’s first female Asian police officer

THE Metropolitan Police on Monday(1) remembers PC Karpal Kaur Sandhu, the first female Asian and Sikh police officer in the UK, as today marks the 50th anniversary of her joining the force and serving from 1971 to 1973.







The Met Police conducts a virtual event on Monday to remember Sandhu’s life and legacy and to mark her unique contribution to policing.

The event will be opened by assistant commissioner Helen Ball and will feature contributions from Tanmanjeet Singh ‘Tan’ Dhesi MP, the UK’s first turbaned Sikh MP, Paramjit Kaur Matharu, CEO of the Sikh assembly, and Sikh officers from across the Met.

Romy Sandhu, Karpal Kaur Sandhu’s daughter, said: “I’m so proud of my mother, and her legacy as the UK’s first female police officer from an Asian and Sikh background. It’s wonderful that 50 years on she is remembered, and is an inspiration to generations of new female police officers joining the Met.”







Helen Ball, said: “PC Karpal Kaur Sandhu was a true pioneer and ahead of her time. I have no doubt that her decision to join the Met Police in 1971 was a brave one and she would have faced considerable challenges along the way. As Britain’s and the Met’s first Asian female officer, she paved the way for so many others who have gone into policing since 1971.

“Fifty years to the day after PC Sandhu joined the Met, I am pleased that we are able to remember her life, her career and the legacy she has left policing.”

Ravjeet Gupta, chair of the Metropolitan Police Sikh association, said: “Today, together with representatives from the Met’s Sikh association, Met police officers and staff and the wider Sikh community, we remember Karpal’s special contribution to policing, as the UK’s first female Asian and Sikh police officer.







“She was an invaluable ambassador for the Met who helped break down barriers with London’s communities and will always be remembered for being a trailblazer of her time.”

Sandhu was born to a Sikh family in Zanzibar, east Africa, in 1943 and came to the UK in 1962, where she got a job as a nurse at Chase Farm Hospital.

She joined the Met in 1971 at the age of 27, where she served at Hornsey police station before moving to Leyton. During the time, there would have only been about 700 female officers in the Met.







Her the chief superintendent described her as ‘energetic, intelligent and conscientious’ and enjoyed playing hockey and driving.

In November 1973, she passed away in tragic circumstances, the Met said.





