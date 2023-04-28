Website Logo
  • Friday, April 28, 2023
Trending Now:  

HEADLINE STORY

Met failed to stop serial killer crimes as it didn’t learn from past, review finds

An independent review last month found that the Met was institutionally racist, misogynistic and homophobic

A general view of the New Scotland Yard sign outside the police headquarters, in London, Britain February 18, 2023. (Photo: Reuters)

By: Pramod Thomas

The London police force did not learn enough from its mistakes in the 2016 serial killer case, which led to the failure to prevent similar crimes from happening again, according to a critical report by a police watchdog on Thursday (27)

The report evaluated the case of Stephen Port, a serial killer who was convicted of murdering four men he had met on dating websites between 2014 and 2015.

Despite the obvious similarities in the deaths, the police force failed to recognize the connection until it was too late.

The report highlighted several issues such as inadequate crime analysis processes, poor training and supervision, and unacceptable record keeping that require immediate attention and a complete overhaul.

London’s Metropolitan Police Service, known as The Met, said it would fully consider the recommendations.

“We are sincere in our desire to make real change to minimise the chance of a case like this ever happening again,” Met Assistant Commissioner Louisa Rolfe said.

The force, which was found by an independent review last month to be institutionally racist, misogynistic and homophobic, was put in a special monitoring and improvement programme by the police watchdog last year over its handling of a string of high profile cases.

“The Met has still not learned enough from the calamitous litany of failures in that (Port) case,” Inspector of the Constabulary Matt Parr said.

“Issues with the Met’s culture and officers’ behaviour have been widely recognised. However, the Met’s problems with competence and professionalism run even deeper: too often, they don’t get the basics right. Our inspection has shown that history could repeat itself,” he added.

The report said despite some improvements made since the case, police officers at the Met acknowledged they still rely on luck to identify links between deaths at a local level.

Its recommendations included increasing the use of intelligence officers responding to deaths.

(Reuters)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
Sudha Murty jokes: ‘My daughter made Rishi Sunak prime minister’
HEADLINE STORY
“Labour is institutionally racist”
News
Rishi Sunak faces first test of comeback credentials in local polls
News
Nationalist movements within Asian groups could ‘destabilise’ British society: UK faith review
News
Commons approves Illegal Migration Bill
INDIA
Ten policemen, driver killed in central India in suspected Maoist attack
HEADLINE STORY
UK investment minister begins India visit with focus on tech ties
News
Migrants from Pakistan and Bangladesh among eleven who drowned in shipwreck off Libya
News
Humza Yousaf demands independence referendum in first meeting with Rishi Sunak
News
Joe Biden makes 2024 presidential run official
News
Rishi Sunak seeks to repair government’s tarnished economic record
News
Donald Trump goes to trial in rape case filed by columnist
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW