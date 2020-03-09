Mere Angne Mein: Jacqueline Fernandez and Asim Riaz shake a leg on the recreated version of Big B’s song

The much-awaited music video Mere Angne Mein featuring Jacqueline Fernandez and Asim Riaz has been released. It is a recreated version of the track Mere Angne Mein from Amitabh Bachchan starrer Laawaris.

The song is recreated by Tanishk Bagchi and sung by Neha Kakkar and Raja Hasan. It is a decent song but fails to recreate the magic of the original track. Apart from the hook phrase the lyrics of the song are totally changed.

T-Series took to Twitter to share the song with everyone. They posted, “This Holi, #MereAngneMein is going to be played on loop! Song out now. http://bit.ly/MereAngneMein @itsBhushanKumar @Asli_Jacqueline @imrealasim @iAmNehaKakkar @tanishkbagchi @SapruandRao @RajaHasanSagar.”

Well, in the song, Jacqueline is looking gorgeous and impresses us with her amazing dance moves. Asim Riaz is looking dapper in the song, but he doesn’t get much scope to showcase his dancing talent.

Asim Riaz became a household name with his stint in Bigg Boss season 13. The model has a huge fan following and though he didn’t win the trophy, Asim has surely gained a lot of popularity thanks to the show. We are sure his fans would be quite happy to see him with Jacqueline in this song.

Talking about Jacqueline, the actress was last seen on the big screen in Race 3. Her next release will be Attack which also stars John Abraham and Rakul Preet Singh. The film is slated to release on Independence Day weekend this year.