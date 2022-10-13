Men can develop allergy to their own orgasms – Study

The condition known as post-orgasmic illness syndrome can include symptoms of sneezing, a cough, muscle weakness or fever.

iStock

By: Kimberly Rodrigues

A study has found that men can suffer flu-like symptoms whenever they ejaculate, caused by an allergenic reaction that they reportedly develop to their own orgasms, the Mirror informs.

Some men could also reportedly experience problems with their speech, memory, and concentration.

Experts state that the symptoms resulting from an allergic or autoimmune response to a man’s sperm can develop either within seconds, minutes, or hours and last for a few days to a week.

Co-author of the study, Andrew Shanholtzer, from the Oakland University William Beaumont School of Medicine, is reported to have said that nearly 60 cases of the condition have been identified but “many more” men could be living with this condition.

He also reportedly said that the condition is often “underdiagnosed” as the medical community is not too aware of it.

Speaking about the rare condition, he is quoted as saying, “Many health providers do not know about it, let alone the public.

“It is more than likely that it is underdiagnosed, with many sufferers out there.”

However, according to Shanholtzer, there seems to be hope for men with this condition as a 27-year-old was successfully treated by him and his team.

Researchers apparently found that an antihistamine medicine that helps with the symptoms of allergies and called fexofenadine, managed to ease the patient’s symptoms by 90%.

The young man had reportedly developed the condition when he was 18.

He had noticed back then that whenever he had an orgasm, he would be coughing, sneezing, get a runny nose, and have hive-like rashes on his arms.

He also reportedly said that the lymph glands on his neck and face would get enlarged and the more he ejaculated, the worse the symptoms would get.

“Because of the distressing nature of his symptoms, he actively avoided any sexual activity or romantic relationships,” said the researchers in the journal, Urology Case Reports.

Doctors, however, did not find anything wrong with his testicles, hormones, or semen.

According to Shanholtzer this issue can start with an injury or infection to the testicles which could cause a small quantity of sperm to leak into the bloodstream – triggering a response from the body.

Explaining this further he states, “The immune cells in the body are trained to attack any foreign substances found.

“There are special cells called Sertoli cells that nurture and surround sperm and keep it isolated from immune cells. When the Sertoli cells are damaged, the sperm are exposed to the immune system for the first time and the immune system attacks the sperm like it is a virus or foreign bacterium.”

This, in turn, brings about flu-like symptoms. Some of the other common symptoms include fatigue, headache, mood changes, stuffy nose, sore throat, and itching eyes.

The Genetic and Rare Diseases Information Center explains that the allergy and flu-like symptoms can result after an orgasm with a partner, spontaneously during sleep, or through masturbation.