  • Wednesday, July 28, 2021
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 421,382
Total Cases 31,440,951
Today's Fatalities 415
Today's Cases 29,689
Memorial Tree for Indian war hero in Coventry

By: Sattwik Biswal

LORD MAYOR of Coventry, Ann Lucas on July 19 planted a Memorial Tree in memory of Chaina Powar, who served in the British Indian Army during World War II in Burma and was also awarded the Burma Star medal.

He is the first Indian soldier who had been Memorised in the one hundred years history of War Memorial Park in Coventry.

The British India, as part of the Allied Nations, sent over two and a half million soldiers to fight under British command against the Axis powers in World War II.

Indian soldiers fought with distinction throughout the world, including in the European theatre against Germany, in North Africa against Germany and Italy, in the south Asian region defending India against the Japanese and fighting the Japanese in Burma.

Indians also aided in liberating British colonies such as Singapore and Hong Kong after the Japanese surrender in August 1945.

