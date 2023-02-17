Meghana Pandit appointed Oxford University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust permanent CEO

Pandit, whose appointment was approved after a rigorous process, became the trust’s first woman CEO and the first person of colour to become the chief executive of any NHS trust in the Shelford Group, which represents some of the country’s largest teaching hospitals.

Professor Meghana Pandit (Picture: LinkedIn account of Professor Meghana Pandit)

By: Shubham Ghosh

Professor Meghana Pandit, who was appointed as the interim chief executive officer (CEO) of Oxford University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust in July last year, has now been made permanent with effect from March 1.

The Council of Governors of trust approved her appointment.

Pandit’s appointment on a permanent basis came after a rigorous and competitive process which saw an extensive national and international recruitment search.

An interview panel, which was held on Monday (13), featured Professor Sir Jonathan Montgomery, the trust’s chair; two other non-executive directors and lead governor; and the chair of the Buckinghamshire, Oxfordshire and Berkshire West Integrated Care Board (BOB ICB) and the regional director for NHS England’s South East region, the trust said.

The members of the panel unanimously agreed over Pandit’s appointment and the recommendation got the nod at a meeting of the governors’ council on Wednesday (15).

The appointment also saw Pandit achieving some feats. While she became the trust’s first woman CEO, she is also the first person of colour to become the chief executive of any NHS trust in the Shelford Group, which represents some of the country’s largest teaching hospitals.

Welcoming Pandit, Sir Montgomery said, “I am delighted that Meghana has now been appointed to the CEO role on a permanent basis and I am looking forward to working with her personally in what promises to be an exciting new era under her leadership.

“She gave an outstanding interview which demonstrated her preparation, passion, and desire to take on the role of chief executive officer on a permanent basis.”

He also said that Pandit has a strong focus on staff engagement and building the patient voice into a strategic development of the trust. He added that the new CEO’s approach is aligned with the values and vision of the trust which include delivering compassionate excellence to the patients.

Speaking on her appointment, Pandit said, “It is a privilege to be asked to lead OUH on a permanent basis and I look forward to continue working with colleagues at OUH, our partners in the health and social care system in Oxfordshire and across the BOB Integrated Care System, our partner Universities, and Oxford Hospitals Charity, to ensure the highest quality of research and innovation enabled care for our patients and populations.

“I am proud to have the opportunity to continue leading with compassion and respect for others, with a desire for excellence.”