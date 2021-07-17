Meet the new cast of Colors’ popular show Choti Sarrdaarni post leap

Cast of Colors’ Choti Sarrdaarni post leap (Photo credit: Colors)

By: MohnishSingh

Colors’ Choti Sarrdaarni, which is one of the top-rated shows on Indian television, is set for a generation leap. As the story progresses, Meher and Sarabjit lose their lives in a tragic accident. But the couple leaves behind their piece of heart, Seher, who has now grown into a strong-willed girl. Actress Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia will be seen in an all-new avatar as she steps into the character of Seher Kaur Gill.

As a grown-up, Seher leads an independent life in Canada conducting gidda and dankara workshops to support her studies. Seher is the bridge between Karan and Param who are still carrying on their childhood rivalry and are always at loggerheads but Seher brings sanity into their insane family lives.

Both of them love their sister immensely and have taken it upon themselves to find the best groom for Seher. As destiny would have it, Seher crosses paths with two handsome men Rajveer and Kunal that will change the course of her life and lead to a beautiful new story. While actor Mahir Pandhi will be seen as Rajveer, Varun Toorkey will essay Kunal.

Talking about playing Seher, Ahluwalia said, “Seher is a very mature girl who is blessed with her parents’ characteristics. She is strong, independent and all set to meet any challenge that comes her way. The very special part about essaying Seher is that I am going to have a complete makeover which is going to be a surprise for the viewers. It is a completely new avatar and I am very excited to set out on this beautiful new journey.”

Talking about playing Rajveer, Pandhi said, “Rajveer is a kind soul, he is all heart and is willing to go to any extent for the people he cares for. He dotes on his sister and is a loyal friend. I am immensely happy to be a part of a show like Choti Sarrdaarni that has garnered so much appreciation from the viewers. The new storyline definitely has a lot in store for the viewers.”

Varun Toorkey who plays Kunal Malhotra said, “It is great being a part of a much-loved show like Choti Sarrdaarni which has earned a legion of fans through its unique storytelling and the way it builds the characters. Kunal is one such beautifully crafted character. He is a guy who is a do-gooder and believes in being nice to people he comes across, regardless. He lives for the little joys in life and is a very likeable person. I am very excited and I hope that the viewers will appreciate me in this role.”

