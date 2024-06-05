Entertainment

Meera Syal, Toby Jones, Fiona Shaw to Star in ‘ECHO’

ECHO opens at the Royal Court’s Jerwood Theatre Downstairs in London on 13 July.

Meera Syal (Photo by Kate Green/Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

The Royal Court and London’s International Festival of Theatre have revealed the first five names to appear in the world premiere of ECHO (Every Cold-Hearted Oxygen).

Meera Syal, Toby Jones, Fiona Shaw, Kathryn Hunter, and Rebecca Lucy Taylor are the first five artists who have been confirmed to perform in the world premiere of ECHO, which opens at the Royal Court’s Jerwood Theatre Downstairs in London on 13 July.

In total, there will be 15 artists set to take part in this new work from Iranian playwright Nassim Soleimanpour and director Omar Elerian, which will see a different performer take to the stage at each show, completely unprepared for what they will be asked to do.

The names of other ten artists will also be announced in the coming weeks.

Syal said, “I had the pleasure of working with Nassim Soleimanpour on Red Rabbit White Rabbit and it is simply a unique theatrical adventure for both actor and audience. Delighted to be included in the next journey at the Royal Court with the extraordinary talents of Nassim and Omar Elerian. Have no idea what is going to happen – but that’s the magical buzz of this experience. Can’t wait.”

Hunter said: “I am excited to be a part of project ECHO for LIFT at the Royal Court. Working with Omar Elerian on Ionesco’s The Chairs was both hugely inspiring and challenging; a leap into the unknown; this project promises to be no less, for performers and audience alike.”​

Taylor commented: “Alarmingly my gut is telling me to choose interesting and challenging projects when it comes to my acting career. I am honoured and terrified to be asked to be a part of this insanely special event. The fear is so loud that I know it’s the right thing to do!”​

You can book ECHO tickets on London Theatre.

