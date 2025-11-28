Highlights

Meenu Malhotra appointed Member of Newcastle University Court, bringing business and diplomatic expertise.

Malhotra serves as first-ever Honorary Consul of India for the North East since August 2024.

Chairman of Malhotra Group PLC ranked 72th in Asian Rich List 2026 with estimated wealth of £225 m.

Consul General 'JM' Meenu Malhotra DL has been appointed as a Member of the Newcastle University Court, adding to his growing portfolio of leadership roles across the North East.

The appointment recognises Malhotra's commitment to educational excellence and his work strengthening international partnerships in the region. Newcastle University Court comprises leaders from academia, public life, business and the wider community.

Malhotra currently serves as the first-ever Honorary Consul of India for the North East, a position announced by Indian High Commissioner Vikram K Doraiswami in August 2024.

In this diplomatic role, he focuses on building links across industries including pharmaceuticals and green energy, while promoting cultural, political and tourism initiatives between the UK and India.

In 2021, he was appointed as Deputy Lord-Lieutenant of Northumberland, becoming the first Asian to be appointed to the role.

Business and investments

The businessman migrated from Ludhiana, Punjab, 46 years ago, starting his UK career humbly as a paper shop worker before moving into drapery. He began acquiring properties for rental income and purchased his first care home by 1986.

Today, Malhotra chairs Malhotra Group PLC, formally established in 1991, which operates in property, leisure and care sectors across the North East. Through Prestwick Care, the group owns and manages over a dozen care homes in Newcastle, Sunderland, Durham, Gateshead, North Tyneside and Northumberland. The group also invests in hospitality, including restaurants, bars and hotels.

In India, Malhotra Realty Private Limited is developing major projects in Ludhiana, including a £150 m investment at Imperial Golf Estate in 2023 and The Wilton combines 550 premium residences with a five-star Courtyard by Marriott hotel, while M Square spans 50,000 sq ft offering retail and entertainment. He also acquired the Imperial Golf Estate and plans to develop luxury housing, retail and leisure facilities.

Revenues at Malhotra Group PLC rose to £57.5 m for the year ending March 2024, with EBITDA at £13.4 m. Malhotra and his family were ranked 72nd in the Asian Rich List 2026, published by Asian Media Group, with an estimated wealth of £225 m.