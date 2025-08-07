McDonald’s marketing gamble pays off with Minecraft Movie meal success

Highlights:

McDonald’s launches its largest-ever marketing campaign, centred on “A Minecraft Movie” meal.



US same-store sales rise 2.5% in Q2, ending a two-quarter decline.



Global same-store sales increase 3.8%, with revenue up 5% to $6.8 billion.



Campaign includes kids’ Happy Meal, adult meal, and crispy chicken strips.



CEO flags concern over declining visits from low-income consumers.



New nostalgic “McDonaldland” meal and revamped drinks to launch next.

McDonald’s has reported a return to sales growth in the second quarter of 2025, driven by the success of what it called the largest marketing campaign in the company’s history — a global promotion tied to A Minecraft Movie. The campaign featured themed kids’ Happy Meals, an adult meal offering, and a major merchandise push across 100 markets.

Same-store sales in the United States rose by 2.5% for the three months ending 30 June, reversing two consecutive quarters of decline. Global sales at comparable locations increased 3.8%, while total revenue rose 5% year-on-year to reach $6.8 billion.

McDonald’s credited the sales rebound to “standout marketing,” particularly the Minecraft tie-in and the launch of new crispy chicken strips.

Minecraft Movie meal attracts customers worldwide

Launched in late March, the Minecraft-themed promotion was timed with the theatrical release of A Minecraft Movie, which was distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures and went on to gross nearly $1 billion globally. The campaign included a Happy Meal with themed toys for children and a special adult meal — a move aimed at attracting both family and nostalgic audiences.

The promotion rolled out in 100 international markets, significantly boosting traffic and interest in McDonald’s offerings during the quarter.

Pricing challenges and low-income consumer pullback

Despite the successful campaign, McDonald’s CEO Chris Kempczinski noted ongoing challenges, particularly among low-income consumers, whose visits dropped by double digits compared to the same period last year. That demographic, he said, continues to pull back on spending, even as middle-income customer visits show improvement.

Kempczinski emphasised the importance of re-engaging lower-income consumers, who typically visit McDonald’s more frequently than others. To that end, the company has extended the $2.99 Snack Wrap promotion through the end of 2025 and is continuing to focus on value-oriented menu strategies.

He admitted that “consumers’ value perceptions are most influenced by our core menu pricing,” pointing to a rising concern that combination meals often cost more than $10 — a price point that may be contributing to negative perceptions about value.

McDonald’s is currently in talks with US franchisees to explore pricing solutions, though no specific changes were announced.

Nostalgia and new drinks

Following the success of the Minecraft promotion, McDonald’s plans to maintain marketing momentum. Next week, it will debut a new “McDonaldland” meal aimed at nostalgic adults, featuring a mystery-flavoured shake. The company will also roll out a revamped drink menu in 500 US locations under its CosMc’s branding in September, following the closure of its short-lived spinoff.

McDonald’s shares opened nearly 3% higher on the back of the results announcement.