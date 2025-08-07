Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

McDonald’s marketing gamble pays off with Minecraft Movie meal success


Minecraft-themed campaign lifts McDonald’s global sales

McDonald’s marketing gamble pays off with Minecraft Movie meal success

McDonald’s credited the sales rebound to “standout marketing”

Shutterstock
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranAug 07, 2025
Gayathri Kallukaran
Gayathri Kallukaran is a Junior Journalist with Eastern Eye. She has a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from St. Paul’s College, Bengaluru, and brings over five years of experience in content creation, including two years in digital journalism. She covers stories across culture, lifestyle, travel, health, and technology, with a creative yet fact-driven approach to reporting. Known for her sensitivity towards human interest narratives, Gayathri’s storytelling often aims to inform, inspire, and empower. Her journey began as a layout designer and reporter for her college’s daily newsletter, where she also contributed short films and editorial features. Since then, she has worked with platforms like FWD Media, Pepper Content, and Petrons.com, where several of her interviews and features have gained spotlight recognition. Fluent in English, Malayalam, Tamil, and Hindi, she writes in English and Malayalam, continuing to explore inclusive, people-focused storytelling in the digital space.
See Full Bio
Follow:

Highlights:

  • McDonald’s launches its largest-ever marketing campaign, centred on “A Minecraft Movie” meal.
  • US same-store sales rise 2.5% in Q2, ending a two-quarter decline.
  • Global same-store sales increase 3.8%, with revenue up 5% to $6.8 billion.
  • Campaign includes kids’ Happy Meal, adult meal, and crispy chicken strips.
  • CEO flags concern over declining visits from low-income consumers.
  • New nostalgic “McDonaldland” meal and revamped drinks to launch next.

McDonald’s has reported a return to sales growth in the second quarter of 2025, driven by the success of what it called the largest marketing campaign in the company’s history — a global promotion tied to A Minecraft Movie. The campaign featured themed kids’ Happy Meals, an adult meal offering, and a major merchandise push across 100 markets.

Same-store sales in the United States rose by 2.5% for the three months ending 30 June, reversing two consecutive quarters of decline. Global sales at comparable locations increased 3.8%, while total revenue rose 5% year-on-year to reach $6.8 billion.

McDonald’s credited the sales rebound to “standout marketing,” particularly the Minecraft tie-in and the launch of new crispy chicken strips.

Minecraft Movie meal attracts customers worldwide

Launched in late March, the Minecraft-themed promotion was timed with the theatrical release of A Minecraft Movie, which was distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures and went on to gross nearly $1 billion globally. The campaign included a Happy Meal with themed toys for children and a special adult meal — a move aimed at attracting both family and nostalgic audiences.

The promotion rolled out in 100 international markets, significantly boosting traffic and interest in McDonald’s offerings during the quarter.

Pricing challenges and low-income consumer pullback

Despite the successful campaign, McDonald’s CEO Chris Kempczinski noted ongoing challenges, particularly among low-income consumers, whose visits dropped by double digits compared to the same period last year. That demographic, he said, continues to pull back on spending, even as middle-income customer visits show improvement.

Kempczinski emphasised the importance of re-engaging lower-income consumers, who typically visit McDonald’s more frequently than others. To that end, the company has extended the $2.99 Snack Wrap promotion through the end of 2025 and is continuing to focus on value-oriented menu strategies.

He admitted that “consumers’ value perceptions are most influenced by our core menu pricing,” pointing to a rising concern that combination meals often cost more than $10 — a price point that may be contributing to negative perceptions about value.

McDonald’s is currently in talks with US franchisees to explore pricing solutions, though no specific changes were announced.

Nostalgia and new drinks

Following the success of the Minecraft promotion, McDonald’s plans to maintain marketing momentum. Next week, it will debut a new “McDonaldland” meal aimed at nostalgic adults, featuring a mystery-flavoured shake. The company will also roll out a revamped drink menu in 500 US locations under its CosMc’s branding in September, following the closure of its short-lived spinoff.

McDonald’s shares opened nearly 3% higher on the back of the results announcement.

marketing strategyminecraftfoodmcdonalds

Related News

How to make the most of a physician assistant internship
Lifestyle

How to make the most of a physician assistant internship

The indispensable role of Sadhus(saints) in Hinduism
Lifestyle

The indispensable role of Sadhus(saints) in Hinduism

Nitin Mehta
Helpful hints for sticking with new year health goals
Lifestyle

Helpful hints for sticking with new year health goals

Jayeeta Dutta and Nesreen G
'Spiritual world is our true home'
Lifestyle

'Spiritual world is our true home'

More For You

glass contamination recall

Customers advised to return item for a full refund

iStock

Aldi recalls frozen gyoza product over risk of glass contamination

Highlights

  • Aldi recalls 750g packs of Urban Eats Japanese Style Vegetable Gyoza
  • Risk of illness or injury due to potential glass contamination
  • Affected product has a best-before date of 27 March 2027
  • Sold in stores across six Australian states and territories
  • Customers advised to return item for a full refund

Aldi issues urgent recall over frozen gyoza product

Aldi has announced the recall of a popular frozen food item amid fears it may contain glass. The affected product is the 750g pack of Urban Eats Japanese Style Vegetable Gyoza, with a best-before date of 27 March 2027.

The potential presence of glass poses a risk of illness or injury if consumed.

Keep ReadingShow less
Bombay café Dishoom

One of the UK’s most beloved restaurant groups, Dishoom

Haarala Hamilton

Dishoom to open its first Glasgow café this August

Highlights

  • Dishoom opens its first Glasgow location on Friday 29 August
  • New café located in a Grade A listed building on Nelson Mandela Place
  • Signature dishes like Bacon Naan Rolls and House Black Daal to feature on the menu
  • Continues ‘Meal for a Meal’ initiative, donating a meal to a child in need for every one served
  • Follows successful launches in London, Edinburgh, Manchester, and Birmingham


One of the UK’s most beloved restaurant groups, Dishoom, will officially open its first Glasgow café on Friday 29 August. The new site, located on Nelson Mandela Place in the city centre, marks a major milestone for the brand as it expands further into Scotland.

Taking over a 7,000 sq ft Grade A listed building that formerly housed Glasgow’s stock exchange, the new Dishoom will blend the spirit of Bombay’s old Irani cafés with the energy of Glasgow’s South Asian community.

Keep ReadingShow less
Cadbury to launch two new Bournville chocolate bars

Cadbury is set to introduce two new additions to its Bournville range in late July

iStock

Cadbury to launch two new Bournville chocolate bars in UK supermarkets

Highlights

  • Cadbury to release two new Bournville chocolate bars this July
  • Flavours: Salted Caramel and Chopped Hazelnut
  • Recommended retail price: £2.20
  • Set to be available nationwide, starting with Sainsbury’s
  • Launch follows earlier new flavour announcements from Cadbury

New Bournville flavours arriving in stores this month

Cadbury is set to introduce two new additions to its Bournville range in late July: Bournville Salted Caramel and Bournville Chopped Hazelnut.

The dark chocolate bars will be available at supermarkets across the UK with a recommended retail price of £2.20. While both bars are already listed on Sainsbury’s website, they are not yet available for order.

Keep ReadingShow less
BrewDog

Citing an “extremely difficult” operating environment for the UK’s hospitality sector

Getty Images

BrewDog makes ‘proactive decision’ to close 10 UK bars amid tough market

Highlights

  • BrewDog is set to shut 10 of its UK bars this Saturday.
  • Locations affected include Aberdeen, Brighton, Camden, Dundee, and Leeds.
  • CEO James Taylor cited location, size, and commercial viability as key factors.
  • The company will hold a two-week consultation process with impacted staff.
  • Closures come amid mounting pressure on the UK hospitality sector.

BrewDog announces closure of 10 bars across UK

BrewDog has confirmed it will close 10 of its bars this Saturday, citing an “extremely difficult” operating environment for the UK’s hospitality sector.

In an internal email to staff, chief executive James Taylor said the decision followed efforts to improve viability but that certain sites could no longer be sustained due to “their size, location and other limiting factors”.

Keep ReadingShow less
Aldi product recall

Aldi is urging customers to dispose of or return specific food and health products for a full refund

iStock

Aldi recall alert: Contaminated and allergen-risk products pulled from shelves in 37 US states

Highlights

  • Multiple Aldi products recalled due to metal contamination and undeclared allergens
  • Affected items include seafood, taquitos, pork carnitas, vitamins, and churro bites
  • Customers in 37 US states advised to discard or return products
  • No related illnesses reported to date

Safety warnings prompt widespread Aldi product recall

Aldi has issued a series of product recalls across 37 US states following safety concerns involving undeclared allergens and potential contamination. The supermarket chain, in collaboration with suppliers and federal agencies, is urging customers to dispose of or return specific food and health products for a full refund.

The recalls are part of ongoing efforts to mitigate consumer health risks associated with allergen exposure and foreign matter contamination.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc
Contact Us