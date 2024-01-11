Website Logo
  • Thursday, January 11, 2024
Trending Now:  

News

Mayoral candidate outlines plans to bring back ‘London’s mojo’

Investment banker Tarun Ghulati said he was entering the London mayoral race in order to “get London moving again”

Tarun Ghulati

By: Noah Vickers

AN INDEPENDENT mayoral candidate has promised to “bring back the smile” to Londoners’ faces, arguing that the capital has “lost its mojo”.

Investment banker Tarun Ghulati said he was entering the race in order to “get London moving again”, while strengthening community cohesion and improving policing.

Ghulati, who lives in St John’s Wood, north London, said he was concerned by the number of police stations which had closed in the capital in recent years. He would seek to re-open them in areas of the city with high crime rates, he added.

On transport, Ghulati said he wanted to scrap the Ultra Low Emission Zone (Ulez), remove the congestion charge on weekends as well as abolish low traffic neighbourhoods.

He said the Ulez was unfair because wealthy Londoners could easily afford the £12.50 daily charge for non-compliant vehicles, while those on lower incomes were deterred from using their cars.

Ghulati, who was born in India and has lived in London for more than 20 years, said: “I come from a country where toxic air is a big issue and I believe we should work towards making things greener and more effective.”

He said he also wanted to tackle inequality in the capital, including by pursuing a “levelling up” agenda for London and lobbying the government to remove the two-child benefit cap.

In addition, he pledged to build more affordable homes and champion London globally.

“I’m very keen to make sure that I bring the smiles on the faces of all Londoners – that’s my key mantra,” he said.

“People, by and large, if you don’t do anything for them, they are not bothered. Communities have become insular, they’re broken. I want to bring back the cohesiveness,” said Ghulati.

In addition to Labour mayor Sadiq Khan and the Conservative party’s Susan Hall, other candidates include the Green Party’s Zoë Garbett, the Liberal Democrats’ Rob Blackie and Reform UK’s Howard Cox.

The election will take place on May 2, along with elections to the London Assembly. (Local Democracy Reporting Service)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
Military-backed Nawaz Sharif to launch campaign for a fourth term
News
Domestic violence linked to drug abuse among Asians
UK
‘Kate Middleton backed us amid Post Office scandal’: Former postmaster
News
Tory MPs revolt against Sunak’s Rwanda bill
News
Scotland’s Labour leader calls on pro-independence voters to oust Tories
News
Sri Lanka’s president backs India’s proposal for Tamil autonomy
News
Taliban target immunisation drive near Afghan border
News
Bengaluru CEO arrested for killing her 4-year-old son, hiding body in luggage
News
New legislation to overturn wrongful Post Office convictions
News
Ten members of a family killed in Pakistan attack
News
Chinese newspaper praises Modi’s economic strides, growing global clout
News
Sunak braces for Rwanda asylum legislation battle
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW