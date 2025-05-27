England goalkeeper Mary Earps announces surprise retirement before Euros

England goalkeeper Mary Earps has announced her unexpected retirement from international football, just five weeks before the Lionesses begin their UEFA Women's Euro 2025 title defence in Switzerland.

The 32-year-old played a pivotal role in England's triumph at Euro 2022 and helped guide the team to the final of the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup. However, Earps recently lost her position as first-choice goalkeeper to Chelsea's Hannah Hampton and has decided to step aside ahead of the upcoming tournament.

Earps, who earned 53 senior caps during her international career, made her decision public shortly after being named in the squad for the final international camp before the Euros. She was included for the Women's Nations League fixtures against Portugal and Spain, but did not train with the squad on Monday and has since left the camp at St George’s Park.

Speaking about her retirement, Earps described it as a “difficult decision”, but said it was the right time to move on and allow younger players the opportunity to grow.

“This has been the greatest honour and privilege of my life, to wear the badge and represent my country,” Earps wrote on social media. “I wish I could do it forever, but sadly all good things must come to an end.”

She continued: “There are so many dimensions to this decision, the details of which aren’t important right now. This is a new era and a new England team, and I’m looking forward to watching them this summer. I have no regrets.”

Earps has been a vocal advocate for change in women’s football Getty Images

England head coach Sarina Wiegman expressed disappointment at Earps' decision, stating she had hoped the experienced goalkeeper would remain part of the squad for the upcoming tournament.

“I had hoped that Mary would play an important role within the squad this summer, so of course I am disappointed,” Wiegman said.

Earps’ retirement follows recent comments from Wiegman in April, where she acknowledged that Hampton was “a little bit ahead” in the competition to be England’s number one. The shift in selection appears to have played a part in Earps' decision to step away from the international stage.

Teammates are understood to have been surprised and disappointed by the timing of her retirement, particularly with the Euros on the horizon.

Earps recently moved from Manchester United to French side Paris Saint-Germain and continues to compete at the highest level in club football.

Throughout her career, Earps has been a vocal advocate for change in women’s football. In 2023, she publicly criticised Nike for not producing replica goalkeeper kits for fans during the Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand – a decision she described as “hugely hurtful”.

Her on-field achievements have been widely recognised. She won the FIFA Best Goalkeeper award in both 2022 and 2023 and claimed the Golden Glove at the 2023 World Cup. Her performances earned her the BBC Sports Personality of the Year award in 2023, becoming the first goalkeeper to receive the honour.

Reflecting on her journey, Earps acknowledged the challenges she has faced but maintained that she had given everything to the national team.

“My journey has never been the simplest, so in true Mary fashion, this isn’t a simple goodbye – right before a major tournament,” she wrote. “I have given everything, my heart and soul. I left it all out there on the pitch and did my best to help systemic change. I have no regrets.”

Earps’ departure marks the end of an era for England, with her experience, leadership, and presence likely to be missed as the Lionesses prepare for their title defence this summer.