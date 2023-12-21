Website Logo
Martin Scorsese to receive Honorary Golden Bear at Berlin Film Fest

He will receive the Honorary Golden Bear on February 20.

Martin Scorsese (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for WSJ. Magazine Innovators Awards)

By: Mohnish Singh

Legendary filmmaker Martin Scorsese will be receiving the Honorary Golden Bear at the Berlin Film Festival, reported Variety.

The festival’s directors, Carlo Chatrian and Mariette Rissenbeek said Scorsese is “an unmatched role model” for “anyone who considers cinema as the art of shaping a story in such a way that is both completely personal and universal, as per Variety.

“His films have accompanied our history as spectators and human beings, his characters have lived and grown within us, his view of history and mankind has helped us to understand and question who we are and where we come from,” Chatrian and Rissenbeek continued.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Scorsese recently helmed Killers of the Flower Moon which starred Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro, and Lily Gladstone in the lead roles.

The film received a nine-minute-long standing ovation at its world premiere at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival.

Scorsese has a long history with the Berlin festival, including notably providing the 2008 Rolling Stones concert film ‘Shine a Light,’ which played as the event’s opening title.

His iconic Raging Bull played in Berlin out of competition. Cape Fear competed in 1992. Gangs of New York played twice: out of competition in 2003 and in the 2010 retrospective section.

Shutter Island also played out of competition in 2010. Another presentation at the Berlinale was the work in progress “Untitled New York Review of Books Documentary” in 2014, which was later launched by HBO as ‘The 50 Year Argument,’ Variety reported.

