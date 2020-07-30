Marie Gabriel CBE to head the NHS programme to reduce health inequalities

THE NHS has appointed Marie Gabriel CBE to chair the Race and Health Observatory (RHO) which will look into the specific health challenges facing people from black, Asian and ethnic minority (BAME) backgrounds in England.

NHS chief executive Sir Simon Stevens announced her appointment on Tuesday (28). Besides, NHS has appointed Jenni Douglas-Todd and Mike Franklin as joint directors of Equality and Inclusion to tackle workplace inequalities.

They will work to ensure that equality and inclusion underpin and are at the forefront of workforce aspirations, including the delivery of the upcoming people plan update, and will report to Prerana Issar, NHS chief people officer.

Independent experts will be added to the steering group of ROH and the body will be fully established later this year.

“The observatory is a critical next step in the NHS race equality journey. It will ensure that we harness the expertise of both our academics and of our communities, it will challenge but also support the implementation of practical solutions and in so doing seek to radically address the health inequalities experienced by black and minority ethnic communities,” said Gabriel.

“Achieving equity has always been my prime motivator and I truly believe that the ambitions of the Observatory provide an opportunity for us all to systematically improve the access, experience and outcomes of BME communities.”

Gabriel is currently chair of North East London STP and Norfolk and Suffolk Foundation Trust. Her previous roles include chair of East London NHS Foundation Trust, NHS North East London, and the City and Newham Primary Care Trust. She also held senior executive roles within local government, housing and the third sector for over two decades.

She is also chair of the NHS WRES strategic advisory group, board member of NHS confederation’s mental health network, NHS employers policy board and NHS people plan advisory group.

Sir Simon Stevens, said: “Although tackling wider inequalities cannot fall to the NHS alone, the health service has to both listen and lead if it is going to be part of the solution. The observatory will bring together expertise to offer practical, useful suggestions for change, and I look forward to working with Marie in this important new role.”

Lord Victor Adebowale, chair of NHS confederation, said: “The Covid-19 crisis has cast an inescapable spotlight on racial inequalities, as black and minority ethnic communities and healthcare staff have suffered a disproportionate impact from the pandemic. We look forward to working with Marie as the observatory takes on the vital task of helping to transform the unjustly disparate outcomes for patients, communities and NHS staff, caused by racial inequality.”