Manoj Malde's Chelsea garden aims to stem HIV stigma

Designer uses red flowers and hexagonal shapes inspired by medication

Manoj Malde’s Chelsea garden aims to stem HIV stigma

Manoj Malde in the Eastern Eye Garden of Unity in 2023

Amit Roy
Amit Roy
Mar 12, 2025
Amit Roy
MANOJ MALDE, whose design for Eastern Eye’s “Garden of Unity” at Chelsea in 2023 was a triumph, has another entry this year at the world’s premier flower show.

Two years ago, there was such a buzz around Eastern Eye’s spectacular garden that it became a “must see” even for King Charles and Queen Camilla.

The garden also received a visit from representatives of a pharmaceutical company called ViiV Healthcare, who “specialise in the research and development of medicines to treat and prevent HIV/AIDS”.

Viiv has now sponsored Malde, the Royal Horticultural Society’s ambassador for inclusivity and diversity, to design a “Tackle HIV Stigma Garden” for the 2025 Chelsea Flower Show.

Malde explains: “I want to send a message to visitors how important it is to get tested for HIV, because what ViiV are finding through research is that people are still not getting tested. They’re scared of knowing that they might be HIV positive, or they simply don’t think that they will catch the virus because of their lifestyle. And the strangest thing is that HIV is more prevalent in the straight female population than it is through the LGBT community.”

He added: “A lot of people associate HIV with the gay community. That may have been true in the 1960s and 1970s, but now it certainly isn’t the case. The most important thing about the garden this year is that we want people to realise HIV stigma still exists. We shouldn’t be treating people who are HIV positive as outcasts from the community. We should be much more caring and empathetic. These people can be absolute, full members of society. They shouldn’t be treated like lepers at all. They can live perfectly normal lives.”

Malde knows from personal experience that tests can easily be done from home. “I have done it, and I’m part of the LGBT community.”

In designing his garden, Malde has been collaborating with Gareth Thomas, the Welsh rugby player who is an ambassador for the Tackle HIV Stigma campaign.

Compared with the expansive Eastern Eye garden, which occupied a prominent location in Main Avenue at the Chelsea Flower Show, the one this year will be 12 metres by 10 metres. It will be located in Royal Hospital Way among the “sanctuary gardens”. But Malde is working to make it a garden to remember.

This will represent a Chelsea hattrick for Malde. He made his debut at Chelsea in 2017 with “Beneath a Mexican Sky”, a garden inspired by the Mexican architect Luis Barragan that had walls painted in vivid desert colours.

Malde was previously a fashion designer who became a landscape designer as he wanted to bring a touch of much needed diversity into the world of gardening. His love of bright colours is a throwback to his childhood in Mombasa in Kenya, where he was born into the Gujarati Oshwal community. He came to London as a four-year old in 1973.

Eschscholzia californica Red Chief

He said his garden this year “was basically inspired by the molecular structure of HIV medication which has all these hexagons”.

“Because of the hexagon shape, all the planting borders are very organic in shape. I’ve done two seating areas that are in hexagon shapes. Then I went on to design the pergola, again using hexagons. I’ve done a water feature, a wall that is made up of hexagon shapes, where the water comes down along the wall and into a pool of water. That water wall is also designed with small hexagons,” he told Eastern Eye.

He added: “I’ve also designed a bespoke bench, again from half hexagon shapes. I said to the carpenter I want him to make it without any screws or nails. I want him to use traditional carpentry skills to create all the lovely, skillful carpentry joins.”

Of the 59 species of trees, shrubs and flowers carefully selected for his garden, he picked out a few for special mention.

“I’ve got Zelkova serrata, which are my trees. I’ve chosen those particularly because with our changing climate – everyone is saying our summers are going to get hotter and hotter as time goes by – they are going to survive.

“When we look at any plants we’re beginning to put into our gardens, we’re looking at those that are going to survive and have longevity. I’ve also used Aralia elata, a thorny shrub or tree.”

Aralia elata


He also saw red: “I’ve included an Eschscholzia Californica Red Chief. Red is one of those colours synonymous with supporting HIV. On World AIDS Day, people wear the crossed over little red ribbons on their lapel. We decided it would be really important to have the colour red in the garden, using Eschscholzia Californica Red Chief for that particular reason.

“The other thing that we are doing is using red ribbons around the perimeter of the pergola, so they’re going to be draping down.”

Malde runs through some of his other choices for the benefit of Eastern Eye gardening enthusiasts who have become RHS members in the past couple of years and try and get tickets for the Chelsea Flower Show, overbooked and expensive though that can be.

Zelkova serrata

He has Pinus densiflora, “a beautiful shrub”; Deschampsia caespitosa, “a lovely grass”; Dryopteris filix mas, “a really hardy fern”; Lupinus Masterpiece, “an absolutely beautiful Lupin”; two types of origenum Oregano – Origanum vulgare (compactum) and Origanum vulgare Aureum; and Nasella tennuisima Pony Tails, “which add a lovely, sort of frothy, slightly wild vibe to the garden”.

He said: “We’ve also got peonies – Paeonia Coral Sunset.”

And he is excited about including Pastinacea sativum “which are parsnips”.

He recalls: “These are plants I had in the Eastern Eye garden in 2023. It was so strange that loads and loads of people asked me about that. Having done that once, I’ve decided to use them again in this garden, because they’ve got such beautiful structural forms. I thought it’ll be worth using those again because they were so popular in the garden in 2023.”

‘Tackle HIV Stigma Garden’

Malde commended the RHS for wanting to change its white, elitist image, but said that will take time and that the organisation should continue patiently with policies aimed at broadening its appeal, “otherwise, it will be a step backwards”.

He was invited to become an RHS ambassador because “I’ve always been quite forward in representing those from ethnic backgrounds within the horticultural industry. It’s an ongoing process with the RHS, and they should certainly continue to work on it.”

He added: “As their ambassador, it is also my remit to constantly be questioning them about things they’re doing, but question them in a supportive way that makes them think. And if there are any ideas that I come up with, then, of course, I discuss those with them.”

Vikram Doraiswami pays tribute to PG Wodehouse's timeless brilliance

Bill Franklin, Paul Kent, Tim Andrew, and Vikram Doraiswami at the PG Wodehouse Society meeting last Tuesday (18)

Vikram Doraiswami pays tribute to PG Wodehouse’s timeless brilliance

VIKRAM DORAISWAMI, the Republic of India’s plenipotentiary to the Court of PG Wodehouse in the UK, last week paid tribute to the author to mark the 50th anniversary of his passing.

Sir Pelham Grenville Wodehouse, an English writer and one of the most widely read humorists of the 20th century, was born on October 15,1881 and died on February 14, 1975.

Keep ReadingShow less
How should Clive Museum portray the story of 'conquest and plunder?'

Powis Castle

How should Clive Museum portray the story of ‘conquest and plunder?’

Professor Raj Bhopal CBE

IN SEPTEMBER 2022, while walking the long-distance Pilgrim’s path, the St Cuthbert’s Way from Melrose in Scotland to the Holy Island in Northumberland, the conversation drifted to the British Empire in India, and specifically to Clive of India.

I had become an avid listener of the Empire podcast series by Anita Anand and William Dalrymple and learned something unexpected: one of the greatest havens of Indian cultural artefacts and jewellery in the world was Powis Castle in Wales.

Keep ReadingShow less
Param Rushang Jani: Young UK classical maestro

Param Rushang Jani

Param Rushang Jani: Young UK classical maestro

Eastern Eye

INSPIRING talents like Param Rushang Jani are busting the myth that young British Asians are disconnected from their cultural roots. The 12-year-old from London has embraced Indian classical music from an early age, delivering his first recital at just six.

The Hindustani classical vocalist trains under the tutelage of acclaimed music maestro Prabhat Rao and is eager to build a career in a culturally rich genre that dates back centuries.

Keep ReadingShow less
National Trust pledges equality in access to nature and heritage

Visitors walk the Ridge Trail at Divis and the Black Mountain, Northern Ireland

National Trust pledges equality in access to nature and heritage

THE National Trust – which wants more Eastern Eye readers to visit its properties, apply for jobs with the organisation, become curators and offer to become volunteers – is marking its 130th anniversary by announcing an ambitious 10-year plan “to end unequal access to nature, beauty and history”.

The trust, it emphasised, “is for everyone”. Its director general, Hilary McGrady, said: “For 130 years, the National Trust has responded to the crises and challenges of the time. Today, nature is declining before our eyes and climate change is threatening homes and habitats on a colossal scale. Meanwhile, millions of people can’t enjoy the benefits that green space and heritage bring.”

Keep ReadingShow less
Vidyan Ravinthiran: Exploring an 'Asian/Other' space

Vidyan Ravinthiran

Vidyan Ravinthiran: Exploring an ‘Asian/Other’ space

Asjad Nazir

VIDYAN RAVINTHIRAN first connected to the power of words through English classics he found on the bookshelves. This deep fascination inspired him to become a writer, eventually leading to poetry and book writing.

His most profound work is Asian/Other: Life, Poems, and the Problem of Memoir, which will be published next Thursday (16). The Leeds-born author has drawn from various life experiences, including growing up as the child of Sri Lankan Tamils, and now teaching at Harvard University. Through this compelling hybrid memoir, he explores themes such as racism, resilience, inter-generational trauma, parenting during the pandemic in an autism family, living with a speech impediment, and the invisibility of south Asians.

Keep ReadingShow less
