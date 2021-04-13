Mani Ratman drops plans to shoot Ponniyin Selvan in MP

By: Mohnish Singh

Starring Vikram, Karthi, Jayaram, Jayam Ravi, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Trisha in principal roles, Ponniyin Selvan is one of the most anticipated Tamil films. Directed by celebrated filmmaker Mani Ratnam, the magnum-opus has been creating great buzz ever since its official announcement.

According to fresh reports, Ratnam has made some changes in the next shooting schedule of Ponniyin Selvan, which was set to take place in Madhya Pradesh, India. Since the second wave of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic has hit several north Indian states, including Madhya Pradesh, the filmmaker has decided against shooting his film in the state.

The next schedule of the high-profile film will now either take place in Chennai or Hyderabad, as per reports. The team will kick-start the next schedule once all arrangements are in place.

Actor Karthi, who plays a pivotal part in Ponniyin Selvan, recently confirmed that the team has completed 70% of the shooting. With only 30% shooting pending, we assume that the film might find its way to theatres towards the end of the year.

Ponniyin Selvan, which is being made on a huge budget of 5000 million, is an adaptation of Kalki Krishnamurthy’s 1955 novel of the same name. The film went on floors in Thailand. Some portions of the film have also been shot in a set built in a private city in Hyderabad.

Apart from direction, Mani Ratman is also the co-producer of the big-ticket film. He is bankrolling the project under Madras Talkies in association with Lyca Productions. Academy Award-winner AR Rahman is composing music.

