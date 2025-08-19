Skip to content
Man sentenced for racist death threat emails to Rishi Sunak

Liam Shaw pleaded guilty to sending two threatening and offensive emails

Rishi Sunak (Photo: Getty Images)

Eastern Eye
By Eastern EyeAug 19, 2025
A 21-year-old man has been sentenced to 14 weeks' imprisonment and a two-year restraining order for sending racist death threats to Rishi Sunak in June last year, when he was the prime minister.

Liam Shaw from Birkenhead in Merseyside, pleaded guilty to sending two threatening and offensive emails to the public parliamentary email address of Sunak, MP for Richmond and Northallerton in Yorkshire, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said.

The emails were spotted by Sunak’s personal assistant and reported to the police.

"Liam Shaw took to his phone that night to send racist and threatening messages to a person in an extremely important public office,” said Matthew Dixon, senior crown prosecutor at CPS Mersey Cheshire.

“Racist abuse has no place, anywhere, in this day and age," he said.

Police traced the email, sent via a mobile phone, to Shaw’s email address and to a hostel where he was staying in Birkenhead.

He was arrested by police on September 3, 2024, and when the allegations were put to him, he claimed, “I don’t even remember sending an email. I was probably drunk.”

He was taken to a police station in Liverpool and interviewed, but remained silent throughout, according to the CPS.

Shaw was charged with two counts of sending by a public communication network an offensive, indecent, obscene, or menacing message.

Last month, when Shaw appeared before Liverpool Magistrates’ Court to face those charges, he pleaded guilty to both counts.

He was sentenced last Wednesday (13) at the same court to 14 weeks' imprisonment for both counts to run concurrently, with the sentence suspended for 12 months under strict stipulations.

Shaw must also complete 20 days of a rehabilitation activity and a six-month drug rehabilitation course.The CPS had also applied for a restraining order, which the court imposed for two years.

It states that Shaw must have no contact with Sunak or his constituency office for at least that period of time.

