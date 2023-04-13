Website Logo
  • Thursday, April 13, 2023
Trending Now:  

News

Man extradited from Pakistan charged with murder of British cop

Sharon Beshenivsky, 38, died after being shot when trying to stop a gang robbing a travel agent in Bradford, northern England in 2005

Floral tributes and messages are left by a wall for murdered Constable Sharon Beshenivsky at the scene on November 19, 2005 in Bradford, England. (Photo: Getty Images)

By: Pramod Thomas

A man has been extradited from Pakistan to Britain and formally charged in connection with the 2005 murder of a British police constable, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said on Wednesday (12).

Sharon Beshenivsky, 38, died after being shot when trying to stop a gang robbing a travel agent in Bradford, northern England.

Piran Ditta Khan, 74, was taken into custody after arriving in Britain and is set to appear in court on Thursday, the CPS said in a statement.

“Since Piran Ditta Khan was arrested in Pakistan in 2020, our specialist prosecutors have been working closely with our Pakistani partners to complete the legal process in the country so that he could be extradited back to England to face the allegations from almost 20 years ago,” said Joanne Jakymec, chief crown prosecutor for the CPS.

The CPS first authorised charges against Khan in 2006, including, murder, robbery, two counts of possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life and two counts of possession of a prohibited weapon. An extradition warrant was submitted in the same year.

In 2009, Mustaf Jama was jailed for life after being found guilty of Beshenivsky’s murder. Five other defendants were convicted in 2006 for their parts in the robbery and killing.

(Reuters)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
Harry will attend King Charles’ coronation, Meghan to remain in California
INDIA
India opens new investigation into BBC
News
Indian forces shoot down Pakistani drone in Jammu & Kashmir
News
Indian police hunt for two masked men in connection with Bathinda attack
News
New BBC Studios podcast explores the unsolved case of Vishal Mehrotra
News
Indian-origin start-up executives found guilty of $1bn corporate fraud
News
California Assembly resolution seeks to declare 1984 anti-Sikh riots as genocide
US
Eric Garcetti arrives in New Delhi, vows to build stronger ties with India
News
British Pakistanis write to Sunak over Braverman’s comments on child sexual abuse
News
Cofresh founder Dineshbhai Patel passes away
PAKISTAN
Pakistan condemns India’s ‘irresponsible decision’ to hold G20 meetings in Kashmir
News
Sitharaman, Yellen discuss stronger India-US economic and financial partnership
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW