Man charged with drugging and raping ex-wife over 13 years to appear in court

A BRITISH man is due to appear in court on Friday accused of drugging and raping his ex-wife over a period of 13 years. Five other men are also charged with sexual offences against her.

Philip Young, 49, is charged with 56 sexual offences against his former wife, Joanne Young, 48. The charges include rape and administering a substance with intent to stupefy or overpower to allow sexual activity.

Joanne Young has waived her legal right to anonymity.

Young also faces charges of voyeurism, possession of indecent images of children and possession of extreme images. He is reported to be a former Conservative councillor.

He has not yet entered a plea and was remanded in custody following a hearing in December.

Young is set to appear alongside five other men, aged between 31 and 61, who are accused of various sexual offences against his ex-wife. The case will be heard at Winchester Crown Court in south-east England.

The alleged offences are said to have taken place between 2010 and 2023.

Norman Macksoni, 47, pleaded not guilty to one count of rape and possession of extreme images. Dean Hamilton, 47, pleaded not guilty to one count of rape and sexual assault by penetration, as well as two counts of sexual touching.

The remaining three defendants have not yet entered pleas.

They are Connor Sanderson-Doyle, 31, charged with sexual assault and sexual touching; Richard Wilkins, 61, charged with rape and sexual touching; and Mohammed Hassan, 37, charged with sexual touching.

The case has been compared to a separate and unrelated trial in France in 2024, in which Gisele Pelicot waived her right to anonymity to raise awareness about sexual violence.

Wiltshire Police detective superintendent Geoff Smith said in a statement in December that the case followed a “complex and extensive investigation”.

“The victim in this case, Joanne, has taken the decision to waive her automatic legal right to anonymity,” he said.

