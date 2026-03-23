Mamdani faces scrutiny as Rama Duwaji criticised over Gaza-linked artwork

Highlights

Rama Duwaji faces criticism over artwork linked to Gaza essay.

Mayor Zohran Mamdani condemns author’s language as “reprehensible”.

Backlash raises questions on artwork vetting and public scrutiny.

New York City mayor Zohran Mamdani has come under scrutiny after his wife, Rama Duwaji, faced criticism over an artwork linked to an essay about Gaza.

CNN reported that the artwork depicted the face of a woman in black and white, with full, scrunched eyebrows above a sharp nose, almond-shaped eyes, and hands reaching outward.

The illustration, published in February by Slow Factory, accompanied a piece on a displacement camp during the Israel-Hamas war.

The controversy followed reports about past remarks made by the essay’s author, Susan Abulhawa, which drew strong reactions and led to questions for City Hall.

Artwork sparks debate

City Hall officials were reportedly unaware of the artwork commission or the author’s previous comments. Sources said the work was arranged through a third party, and Duwaji had no direct contact with Abulhawa.

Mamdani criticised the author’s remarks, stating: “I think that that rhetoric is patently unacceptable. I think it’s reprehensible.” He also said his wife was not aware of the author’s past statements.

The situation has raised concerns about vetting. Scott Richman of the Anti-Defamation League said the mayor’s response was important but noted that Duwaji has not publicly commented.

Abulhawa rejected claims that she is anti-Jewish and criticised Mamdani’s response.

Further attention followed reports of Duwaji’s past social media activity related to pro-Palestinian views, which had not been widely discussed during the mayoral campaign.

Mamdani described Duwaji as a private individual with no formal role in his campaign or City Hall. However, her position as first lady has brought increased public attention.

Duwaji, an artist whose work has appeared in major publications, has previously spoken about highlighting issues including Palestine, Syria and Sudan.

The controversy comes as Mamdani continues outreach to New York’s Jewish community while maintaining his political views on Palestinian rights.

Observers say the episode reflects the challenges faced by public figures and their families, particularly under constant media and social media scrutiny.

The issue has also sparked discussion about accountability and public roles in political leadership.