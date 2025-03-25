Skip to content
Mamata Banerjee calls for stronger Bengal-UK ties at London event

The event brought together business leaders, government officials, and cultural figures to discuss investment, education, and trade opportunities between Bengal and the UK.

Mamata Banerjee calls for stronger Bengal-UK ties

Addressing the gathering, she spoke about Bengal’s economic and cultural ties with the UK and highlighted investment opportunities.

Vivek Mishra
By Vivek MishraMar 25, 2025
Vivek Mishra

CHIEF MINISTER of India's West Bengal state Mamata Banerjee attended a high tea reception at India House in London, hosted by Indian high commissioner Vikram K Doraiswami.

The event brought together business leaders, government officials, and cultural figures to discuss investment, education, and trade opportunities between Bengal and the UK.

Banerjee was accompanied by West Bengal's chief secretary Manoj Pant, the state’s industry secretary Vandana Yadav, and deputy high commissioner Sujit Ghosh.

Addressing the gathering, she spoke about Bengal’s economic and cultural ties with the UK and highlighted investment opportunities.

Mamata Banerjee calls for stronger Bengal-UK ties

“Bengal is not only the cultural capital of India but has also evolved into a hub for industry, job creation, skill development, and women empowerment,” she said.

She added that the state ranks first in skill development and small-scale industries in India.

She encouraged UK businesses to invest in Bengal, citing its growth in IT, artificial intelligence, coal mining, and eco-tourism.

“Bengal is now recognised as one of the most important industrial investment centres in India. The synergy between government and industry ensures a seamless investment experience,” she said.

Banerjee also spoke about Bengal’s academic collaborations, mentioning strong ties with Oxford University, the London School of Economics, and Edinburgh University.

“Our students are excelling internationally, and Bengal has become an education hub, just like Silicon Valley is for technology,” she said.

Mamata Banerjee calls for stronger Bengal-UK ties

During the event, she acknowledged the role of British media in global journalism.

She also sang Rabindranath Tagore’s song Prano Bhoriye Trisha Horiye, reflecting Bengal’s cultural heritage.

Banerjee is set to address a business summit and speak at Oxford University, the London School of Economics, and Queen Mary University during her visit.

