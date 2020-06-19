Malala looks forward to ‘Netflix, reading, sleeping’ as she graduates from Oxford University

MALALA YOUSAFZAI, the youngest Nobel Peace Prize winner who once took a bullet for campaigning for girls’ education in Pakistan, has graduated from Oxford University.

Malala, 22, who attended the Lady Margaret Hall college, took to Twitter to share two pictures that show her celebrating the milestone with her family.

“Hard to express my joy and gratitude right now as I completed my Philosophy, Politics and Economics degree at Oxford,” she said in a tweet with photos showing her covered in brightly coloured bits of paper and foam — a student tradition — and having a cake with her family, decorated with the words “Happy Graduation Malala”.

Malal also revealed her plans for the immediate future — Netflix, reading and sleeping.

Malala first rose to prominence aged just 11 with a blog for the BBC’s Urdu-language service charting her life in Swat under the Taliban.

She was shot in the head by a Taliban hitman in October 2012, and after being flown to Britain for life-saving medical treatment, the family settled in Birmingham.

The Taliban had said it would again target her if she survived.

At 17, Malala was at school there when she heard in 2014 about winning the Nobel Peace Prize along with Indian activist Kailash Satyarthi “for their struggle against the suppression of children and young people and for the right of all children to education”.

She later set up the Malala Fund and started supporting education advocacy groups with a focus on Pakistan, Nigeria, Jordan, Syria and Kenya.