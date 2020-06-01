Makers in talks for a digital release for Ajay Devgn’s Bhuj: The Pride Of India?

Starring Ajay Devgn, Sonakshi Sinha and Sanjay Dutt in lead roles, Bhuj: The Pride Of India is one of the highly anticipated movies of the year. Helmed by Abhishek Dudhaiya, the war action drama was earlier set to hit the marquee on 14th August, 2020. Later, the makers pushed it to 2nd October, 2020.

The major part of the film had been shot before the Coronavirus lockdown came into force. But a small chunk is yet to be shot, and the makers are waiting for the lockdown to end to resume shooting.

Meanwhile, the news is coming that the makers are planning to release the film directly on an OTT platform. Yes, you read it absolutely right! “Though there are a few shooting days left for the film, the makers are very well aware of the post unlock situation wherein theatre-goers might be apprehensive to go in crowded places. Keeping all this in mind, the producers are in talks with Hotstar to get a direct digital release, given that further delay will only add to the production cost. The makers are trying to crack a good deal with the platform. Talks are currently on a primary stage,” a source close to the development informs a publication.

Bhuj: The Pride Of India tells one of India’s most fascinating war-related stories. It is set during the Indo-Pakistan war of 1972 wherein IAF Squadron Leader Vijay Karnik, the then-in charge of the Bhuj airport and his team reconstructed the IAF airbase with the help of 300 local women.

The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar of T-Series Films in association of Anand Pandit Motion Pictures.