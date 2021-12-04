Website Logo
  Saturday, December 04, 2021
Mahindra brings BSA Motorcycles back to life, unveils new Gold Star

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

MAHINDRA Group has brought the BSA Motorcycles brand back to life in Birmingham where it was founded more than a century ago.

Classic Legends, part of Mahindra Group, unveiled the modern version of BSA Gold Star at the Motorcycle Live show in England’s second-largest city on Saturday (4).

The model, the first of the motorcycle company in 40 years, has retained the signature features of its predecessor. Classified as a modern classic, the new BSA Gold Star featuring a 652cc single-cylinder engine is engineered in the UK and built in India.

BSA has set up a technical centre in Coventry where the company intends to develop a new electric model. Earlier this year, the UK government awarded a £4.6 million grant to the company for the development of zero-emission motorcycles, as part of the low-carbon automotive initiative.

BSA (Birmingham Small Arms Company Ltd) which was founded in 1861 for the production of firearms, set up its motorcycle division in 1903. Its first motorcycle was introduced in 1910. By the 1950s, BSA became the world’s largest motorcycle maker. However, it became bankrupt in the 1970s and Mahindra Group bought the company in 2016, seeking to revive the brand.

Mahindra chairman Anand Mahindra said the next chapter in the brand’s history will be “an exciting ride”.

“BAS reigned supreme during the golden era of British motorcycles, renowned for their spirit and impeccable workmanship. We’re incredibly honoured to be showcasing a new model that captures the DNA of such a legendary brand, which stamped an undeniable mark on the world of motorcycling. The next chapter in the brand’s history is going to be an exciting ride,” he said.

Class Legends has already revived the Jawa motorcycle brand which it acquired through a licensing deal with the Prague-based Jawa Moto. In India, Jawa competes with its larger rival Royal Enfield, which has its roots in the UK.

Eastern Eye

Eastern Eye

