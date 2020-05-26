Magnificent set of Akshay Kumar’s Prithviraj to be razed to the ground

Yash Raj Films, one of the leading production houses in Bollywood, has confirmed that a magnificent set of their forthcoming historical drama Prithviraj will be razed to the ground due to fast approaching monsoon season. The high-profile film, helmed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi, stars Akshay Kumar and debutante Manushi Chhillar in lead roles.

If reports are to be believed, not a single scene of the forthcoming film has been shot on the set due to the ongoing lockdown. Since the production costs to maintain the set were also spiralling, the makers went ahead with the decision of destroying the set.

A source told a publication, “The head honchos of Yash Raj Films had kept the set standing over the past two months, hoping that the situation would improve soon. However, with the rains only weeks away, it does not seem feasible to retain the set any longer. The makers are currently procuring necessary permission to have it pulled down. Akshay had filmed a major portion of the Chandraprakash Dwivedi-directed drama at the Dahisar set before the lockdown was announced, but some crucial sequences have yet to be shot.”

Confirming the development, a spokesperson for Yash Raj Films said, “This information is accurate. The set will now be put up indoors once shooting resumes.”

Prithviraj revolves around Rajput ruler Prithviraj Chauhan. Superstar Akshay Kumar plays the titular role in the film, while Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar plays his love interest Samyogita. The historical drama was earlier set to release on Diwali 2020. But the makers may announce a new release date soon because some parts of the film are yet to be shot.