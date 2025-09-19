Skip to content
Madonna signs Warner deal and confirms 2026 'Confessions' sequel with original producer Stuart Price

The pop icon ends her Interscope era with a full-circle Warner Records homecoming as fans await her first album in seven years.

Madonna

Madonna returns to Warner Records with her first new album since 2019

Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiSep 19, 2025
Pooja Pillai

Pooja Pillai is an entertainment journalist with Asian Media Group, where she covers cinema, pop culture, internet trends, and the politics of representation. Her work spans interviews, cultural features, and social commentary across digital platforms.

She began her reporting career as a news anchor, scripting and presenting stories for a regional newsroom. With a background in journalism and media studies, she has since built a body of work exploring how entertainment intersects with social and cultural shifts, particularly through a South Indian lens.

She brings both newsroom rigour and narrative curiosity to her work, and believes the best stories don’t just inform — they reveal what we didn’t know we needed to hear.

Highlights:

  • Madonna confirms new album for 2026, her first since 2019.
  • The project is a sequel to her hit 2005 record Confessions on a Dance Floor.
  • She has reunited with original producer Stuart Price for the work.
  • The pop icon has signed a new deal with her original label, Warner Records.

Madonna is making a major return to her musical roots. The global superstar has announced a new dance album scheduled for 2026, her first studio release in seven years. In a significant full-circle moment, the project will be released under Warner Records, the very label that launched her iconic career. This highly anticipated record is set to be a direct follow-up to her Grammy-winning album Confessions on a Dance Floor.

Madonna Madonna returns to Warner Records with her first new album since 2019 Instagram/madonna


What is the new Madonna album called?

Right now, we don’t have an official title. Madonna herself has been referring to it informally as Confessions on a Dance Floor Part 2 or simply COADF Pt. 2 in her social media posts. That’s a pretty strong indicator of the sonic direction she’s aiming for.

The original Confessions on a Dance Floor album was a critical and commercial juggernaut, so this title sets a clear expectation for fans and the industry. Whether that’s the final name or just a working title remains to be seen, but it’s certainly got people talking.


Why did Madonna go back to Warner Records?

This is the real story, isn’t it? It’s a homecoming. Her statement said it “feels like home” and that’s not just PR talk. Warner was her label home for the first 25 years of her career, the period that produced virtually all of her most defining work from Like a Virgin to Ray of Light. She left after 2008’s Hard Candy for a lucrative deal with Live Nation and Interscope.

But this return to Warner isn’t just about new music, but more like a holistic deal. It finally brings her entire catalogue, including those later Interscope albums, under one roof at Warner. That’s huge for legacy management and reissues. It seems to be about consolidating her empire and working with a partner that understands her history.


Who is producing Madonna's new album?

She’s bringing in the big gun for this specific sound: Stuart Price. His involvement is the clearest signal that Madonna is deadly serious about recapturing that Confessions magic. Price wasn't just a producer on the original album. He was its architect, co-writing and producing the majority of its tracks. He’s the genius behind those seamless, euphoric mixes that made it feel like one continuous nightclub journey. His recent work with her on the shelved Veronica Electronica remixes from the Ray of Light sessions seems to have reignited that creative spark. It’s a trusted partnership, and that’s often when she does her best work.


What can fans expect from the new sound?

If Price is back, expect pure, unadulterated dance-pop. The original Confessions on a Dance Floor was a reaction to the guitar-driven rock of her previous American Life album and a successful return to her clubland origins. Given that she’s calling this a sequel, the logic follows a similar path. We’re likely looking at a record built on driving four-on-the-floor beats, soaring synth melodies, and those clever, subtle disco samples she and Price used so effectively before. It is music made for the dancefloor, designed to be both nostalgic and futuristic. After the more experimental and political tones of Madame X, this feels like a deliberate shift back to crowd-pleasing, euphoric energy.

new albumwarner recordsstuart priceconfessionsmadonna

