Madhuri Dixit, Akshay Kumar and other Bollywood celebs mourn Saroj Khan’s demise

After Rishi Kapoor, Irrfan Khan, Wajid Khan, and Sushant Singh Rajput, now one more Bollywood celeb is no more with us. We are talking about the veteran choreographer Saroj Khan who passed away today.

Saroj Khan had worked with mostly all the Bollywood actors like Madhuri Dixit, Sridevi, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Rani Mukerji, Kangana Ranaut and others. Well, today as she passed away, many Bollywood celebs took to their social media to mourn her demise.

Madhuri Dixit posted on Instagram, “I’m devastated & at an utter loss of words today! Saroj ji was part of my journey since the beginning. She taught me a lot, not just about dance but so much more. There’s a rush of memories in my head thinking of this big personal loss. My heartfelt condolences to the family.”

Akshay Kumar tweeted, “Woke up to the sad news that legendary choreographer #SarojKhan ji is no more. She made dance look easy almost like anybody can dance, a huge loss for the industry. May her soul rest in peace.”

Kareena Kapoor Khan posted a picture from the sets of Jab We Met and wrote, “Master ji always told me… perrr nahin chala saktiii toh kam se kam face toh chalaaaaa. That’s what she taught me… to enjoy dancing, smile and smile through the eyes. There can never be another… Dance and expression can never be the same for us actors and for everyone who loved her… Love you master ji. Till we dance again… RIP 💔 #SarojKhan.”

Amitabh Bachchan posted on Instagram, “You rest .. you rest well .. you rise .. you realise the hours .. you seek the elixir .. you devour .. you get to connect .. … and .. .. you be informed in this communicative world .. Saroj Khan has died .. .. and an entire history of time races before you in the cerebrum .. She was a sprightly young enthusiastic dance assistant to one of the major dance directors of the time .. of the time when I was just beginning .. of the film ‘Bandhe Haath’ with the heart throb of millions Mumtaz .. with the director OP Ralhan .. Mumtaz’s grace and acceptance to agree to work with this newbe .. she a stratospheric Star , me a nobody .. .. and Saroj ji in the crowd of dancers in a song .. her subtle grace when she moved .. at one point I saw her , quite alarmingly , finding the foetus had shifted in her stomach and she simply unabashedly pushed it into place , and carried on .. dancing .. .. and then over the years .. she excelled and attained the podium title of Dance Director .. or as the language changed , the Choreographer of film .. her moves becoming famous for each artist she worked with .. and when she would see an artist give a good shot under her care .. she would call her or him aside .. and .. .. give a rupee coin .. as a gesture .. as a pat on the back .. a ‘shagun’ .. .. many many years later .. during the song sequence of a film I was doing .. I became the recipient of that coin .. an immense achievement .. Saroj ji .. you gave us and the industry , rhythm, style, grace of movement and the art of converting the lyrics in a song to a meaning in dance .. .. on a chance meeting many many years ago she paid me my best compliment .. she was living in Dubai then from marriage and when DON was released she said “ I saw the film and then after, I would go to the theatre where it was released, at the time when your song ‘khaike paan.. was on , see it and come out .. I used to do it regularly every day .. I would tell the usher to let me in just to see the song and leave .. that is how much I enjoyed your dance moves ..” !! coming from her was the ultimate .. .. a legacy has passed away .. 🙏”

Ajay Devgn tweeted, “Being a Technician’s son, I’ve always known that cinema is as much about a behind-the-scenes person as it is about actors. RIP Saroj ji. You were an institution; your craft inimitable. Condolences to your family.”

Saddened to hear about the passing of yet another legend. RIP Saroj Khan ji. My condolences and prayers with the family & loved ones 🙏🏼 — Sidharth Malhotra (@SidMalhotra) July 3, 2020