Luvbiotics promote oral hygiene for the upcoming National Smile Month

As part of the National Smile Month which will be held from 16th May to 16th June this year, Luvbiotics® aims at raising awareness of important oral health issues and how maintaining a healthy mouth is instrumental in achieving full-body health.

The team at Luvbiotics® says maintaining the natural bacterial balance in the human mouth is of high importance to oral hygiene.

“I strongly believe that the mouth is the mirror to the rest of the body. As a dentist, I often see that when oral health is neglected, other systemic diseases flare up” says the renowned dentist Dr. Victoria Sampson.

Oral microbiome

Millions of bacteria living on the human teeth, gums, cheeks, and tongue are called the oral microbiome. Most of these bacteria are harmless and many of them are beneficial too. Our lifestyle choices, like taking antibiotic treatments, smoking and using alcoholic mouthwash kill good bacteria as well as bad ones. This disturbs the natural balance and can cause dental issues like cavities, bad breath, gingivitis and periodontal problems. It’s important to nurture the oral microbiome to keep the balance of good versus bad bacteria in check.

Dental probiotics

Taking care of teeth and gums by incorporating dental probiotics into your oral hygiene routine will promote a balanced oral microbiome and benefit the rest of your body. Dental probiotics are emerging as a promising concept in the treatment of gum disease, they can also help reduce the risk of dental decay by reducing levels of certain decay-causing bacteria. They display anti-inflammatory properties, helping to improve gum health and reduce bleeding from the gums.

There is also evidence that dental probiotics manage bad breath, by suppressing the production of bacteria producing volatile sulphur compounds that contribute to oral malodour. The antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory effects of dental probiotics not only benefit the oral microbiome but also have a further positive impact on the rest of the body.

Microbiologist Samangi Wijesena says “Maintaining a healthy mouth is pivotal for your overall health and wellbeing. Recent scientific research and advances have proven the mouth to be the primary gateway to a healthy body.”

Tips for good oral hygiene:

· Routine is key; remove dental plaque often by brushing, flossing etc.

· Keep a balanced diet – high in plant diversity, low in refined carbohydrates, rich in omega-3 fatty acids.

· Know your sugars – be mindful of ‘free sugars’ that drive decay-causing bacteria and hidden sugars in processed foods such as breakfast cereals and table sauces.

· Swap your snacks, choose fresh fruit over juices and dried fruit/smoothies.

· Stay hydrated, supporting healthy saliva flow. Saliva contains several mechanisms to restrict the growth of ‘bad bacteria’ and supports our immunity as well as the balance of the oral microbiome.

· Introduce probiotics – encouraging good bacteria, rebalancing the oral microbiome.

