Ludo actor Rohit Saraf looks back on the rough phase of his career

By: Mohnish Singh







Rohit Saraf, who can be currently seen portraying an important character in celebrated filmmaker Anurag Basu’s anthology film Ludo (2020), has struggled a lot to land good acting assignments.

Harking back to the period in his career where he could not secure even an add gig, Saraf tells an online publication that for around two years, he was struggling to get a job and that he put on 14 kgs during this rough phase of his career.

“There was a very bad phase for me where for two years, I did not get any work, and this was initially when I started, in 2014-15. I did not do any work during that time. I did not even get ads. I would audition for 50-60 ads in a month and would get nothing. It affected me not just mentally but also physically. I put on 14 kgs in those two years. It was a very bad phase. I think it is important to have those phases too because if it is just an upward ride, you would not know what down feels like,” shares the young actor.







Rohit reveals that all this started after he had completed a film, produced by John Abraham, which eventually got shelved. “Of course, that time made me learn so much. But even then, while speaking about it, it gives me a chill down my spine,” he says, adding, “I can’t tell you how scary it can be for an artist to be in a space where they don’t know where the light is at the end of the tunnel.”

Before Ludo, Rohit Saraf was seen in Shonali Bose’s The Sky Is Pink (2019) alongside Zaira Wasim, Priyanka Chopra, and Farhan Akhtar. The actor received a good response for his performance in the movie. He next stars in a web-series, titled Mismatched.











