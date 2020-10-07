Bigg Boss is one of the most controversial reality shows. It is known for its fights, drama, and especially romance. In mostly all the seasons, we have seen sparks of romance between some contestants.







So, today, let’s look at the list of love stories that started in the Bigg Boss house…

Gauahar Khan – Kushal Tandon (Season 7)

Gauahar Khan won season seven of Bigg Boss. She was truly a deserving contestant. She fought for her right in the show and well, apart from all the drama and fights, Gauahar grabbed everyone’s attention because of her romance with TV actor Kushal Tandon. After the season got over, Gauahar and Kushal featured in a music video. They were in a relationship for some time but later they broke up.

Armaan Kohli – Tanisha Mukerji (Season 7)

Apart from Gauahar and Kushal, in season seven there was one more couple, Armaan Kohli and Tanisha Mukerji. After the show got over there were even reports that the two got engaged, but then they also decided to part ways.

View this post on Instagram #mood #friyay A post shared by Tanishaa Mukerji (@tanishaamukerji) on Sep 11, 2020 at 12:24am PDT

Karishma Tanna – Upen Patel (Season 8)

Karishma Tanna and Upen Patel became a couple in the Bigg Boss house in season seven. Their chemistry was surely the highlight of the season. After Bigg Boss, they even participated in Nach Baliye. But soon their love story came to an end.

Prince Narula – Yuvika Chaudhary (Season 9)

View this post on Instagram Jald he ❤️ @yuvikachaudhary A post shared by Prince Yuvika Narula (@princenarula) on Oct 2, 2020 at 2:19am PDT

The only Bigg Boss love story that ended in marriage is of Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary. They were in the house in season nine and after being in a relationship the two tied the knot in October 2018. They are happily married now.

Asim Riaz – Himanshi Khurana (Season 13)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Asim Riaz 👑 (@asimriaz77.official) on Aug 6, 2020 at 7:29am PDT

Last but not the least, we have Asim and Himanshi on the list. In season 13, Asim had proposed to Himanshi that he loves her. The two are currently going strong and have featured together in multiple music videos.





