YouTuber and electronic artist Look Mum No Computer to represent UK at 70th Eurovision Song Contest

Highlights

Look Mum No Computer, real name Sam Battle, was selected by the BBC via an internal process with industry experts.

BBC Radio 2's Scott Mills describes the as-yet-unrevealed song as a blend of Basshunter, Blur's Parklife, Pet Shop Boys, The Human League, and the Sex Pistols.

BBC Radio 2's Scott Mills describes the as-yet-unrevealed song as a blend of Basshunter, Blur's Parklife, Pet Shop Boys, The Human League, and the Sex Pistols. The UK is hoping to bounce back after finishing 19th in 2025, 18th in 2024, and second-to-last in 2023.

The BBC has chosen electronic music artist and inventor Look Mum No Computer to fly the flag for the United Kingdom at the 70th Eurovision Song Contest, to be held in Vienna on 16 May.

The Kent-based musician, born Sam Battle, first rose to prominence as frontman of indie rock band Zibra , which played Glastonbury for BBC Introducing in 2015 before building a devoted following under his solo name with 1.4 million combined social media followers.

The artist is widely celebrated for constructing eccentric electronic instruments, including organs fashioned from Furby toys and Game Boys, synthesiser bicycles, and flame-throwing keyboards.

"I find it completely bonkers to be jumping on this wonderful and wild journey," he told BBC.

"I have always been a massive Eurovision fan, and I love the magical joy it brings to millions of people every year, so getting to join that legacy and fly the flag for the UK is an absolute honour."

Kalpna Patel-Knight, head of entertainment at the BBC, praised the selection, saying his "bold vision, unique sound and electric performance style" made him "a truly unforgettable artist" embodying "creativity, ambition, and a distinctly British wit."

Something distinctly different

The song itself has not yet been publicly revealed, but BBC Radio 2 breakfast presenter Scott Mills, who has heard it described it as a striking departure from previous UK entries.

"The UK often gets criticised at Eurovision for being too safe, too middle of the road," Mills said. "So we are going to try something different this year."

Mills offered a colourful description: "Imagine a bit of Basshunter's Now You're Gone, add Blur's Parklife, Pet Shop Boys' West End Girls, the synths of The Human League, a sprinkle of Verka Serduchka, and maybe a tiny bit of Sex Pistols stick all that in a blender and you've got a big anthem."

The track will receive its radio première on Mills's Radio 2 breakfast show in the coming weeks.

The UK enters Vienna seeking redemption following a difficult run: Remember Monday finished 19th in 2025, Olly Alexander 18th in 2024, and Mae Muller second-to-last in 2023, a stark contrast to Sam Ryder's celebrated second-place finish in 2022.

This year's contest has also attracted controversy, with five countries withdrawing following confirmation of Israel's participation.