London ULEZ expansion cuts pollution, increases compliance

LONDON’s air quality has improved following the expansion of the Ultra Low Emission Zone (ULEZ) across all 33 boroughs in August 2023.
The ULEZ requires vehicles that do not meet specific emission standards to pay a daily charge of £12.50. The scheme aims to tackle air pollution, climate change, and congestion.
According to Transport for London (TfL), compliance has increased, with 97.5 per cent of cars and 90.7 per cent of vans in outer London now meeting ULEZ standards.
This has contributed to a 4.8 per cent reduction in nitrogen dioxide (NO₂) roadside levels in outer London.
The number of non-compliant vehicles in the outer London zone fell by 99,000 per day, from 170,000 in June 2023 to 71,000 in September 2024.
A City Hall report found that NO₂ levels have fallen by 27 per cent across London. In outer London, NOₓ emissions from cars and vans have dropped by 14 per cent, with boroughs such as Sutton, Merton, Croydon, Harrow, and Bromley seeing a 15 per cent reduction.
Particulate matter (PM₂.₅) emissions from vehicle exhausts in outer London are 31 per cent lower than they would have been without the expansion.
Mayor Sadiq Khan has stated he has "no plans to move the goalposts" on ULEZ emission standards. "Londoners have done, and are doing, the right thing: getting rid of non-compliant vehicles and, when they need a car, getting a compliant vehicle," he told the Evening Standard.
TfL data also shows that London’s road congestion has increased, with the number of vehicles in the city rising from 1.97 million to 2.1 million per day in the year to September 2024. Bus speeds have slightly decreased from 9.3mph to 9.2mph, with congestion and roadworks being key factors.
Campaign group Mums for Lungs has called for further restrictions on diesel vehicles and wood-burning stoves, arguing that "London is still too polluted." However, independent analysis suggests that the ULEZ expansion has not negatively impacted the retail and leisure sectors, with outer London footfall increasing by nearly 2 per cent since the expansion.
The £200 million ULEZ scrappage scheme supported over 54,700 applications before closing in September 2024, with more than 400 vehicles donated for humanitarian efforts in Ukraine.