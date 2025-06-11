Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

London Tech Week: Woman entrepreneur says she was humiliated after being denied entry for bringing baby

Davina Schonle, founder and chief executive of AI start-up Humanvantage AI

London Tech Week

The discussion around inclusivity and parenthood is likely to remain in the spotlight.

Getty Images
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranJun 11, 2025
Gayathri Kallukaran
See Full Bio

A female entrepreneur has said she felt “absolutely humiliated” after being denied entry to London Tech Week because she was accompanied by her 18-month-old daughter.

Davina Schonle, founder and chief executive of AI start-up Humanvantage AI, had travelled from her home to attend the event at Olympia on Monday, 10 June. She said she had made a three-hour journey to London with her daughter, Isabella, only to be turned away on arrival because children were not allowed into the venue.

The incident occurred on the same day Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer addressed the audience at London Tech Week, an annual event expected to attract over 45,000 delegates from around the world.

“Absolutely humiliated” by exclusion

Ms Schonle, 40, shared her experience in a widely circulated post on LinkedIn, where she expressed her disappointment and frustration.

“I hate that I’m having to write this,” she said. “Today I was refused entry at London Tech Week… because I had my baby with me. It’s a three-hour drive one way for me to come to London. At this stage, I limit how many hours I am away from my baby girl.”

She added that the trip was as much about exposing her daughter to new environments as it was about attending meetings and networking for her business.

“I should be able to build my company with her by my side,” she wrote. “This moment was more than inconvenient. It was a clear reminder that, as a tech industry, we still have work to do when it comes to inclusion beyond buzzwords.

Calls for greater inclusivity in tech

Schonle, who is developing a conversational AI platform for corporate training through her company Humanvantage AI, had reportedly scheduled three meetings with potential suppliers at the event. She said the incident highlighted broader issues around inclusivity in the tech sector.

“Parents are part of this ecosystem. Caregivers are innovators, founders, investors, and leaders,” she wrote. “If major events like London Tech Week can’t make space for us, what message does that send about who belongs in tech?”

She stopped short of calling for all industry events to become family-friendly but questioned whether a more inclusive approach would be more reflective of the future. “Doesn’t our future belong to the kids?” she added.

Speaking to The Times, she said she was left feeling “angry” and “humiliated” by the experience.

Support from peers in the industry

Ms Schonle’s LinkedIn post received widespread support from within the tech and business communities. Rebecca Taylor, an expert in cyber threats and human intelligence who delivered a TED talk in 2023, replied: “The juggle is real… If you’re doing your best to make life happen and be part of the conversation, other individuals and communities should be empowering you to do that.”

Janthea Brigden, ambassador for Children at Events, described the situation as “humiliating” and said it made her feel like a “non-person”.

The incident comes amid ongoing discussions around gender equality and representation in tech. According to a recent Tech Nation report, women make up only 26 per cent of the UK’s tech workforce. That figure is even lower in technical roles.

Event organiser responds

In response to the backlash, organisers of London Tech Week issued a statement acknowledging the incident.

“We’re aware that one of our attendees wasn’t allowed to enter with their child yesterday,” a spokesperson said. “As a business event, the environment hasn’t been designed to incorporate the particular needs, facilities and safeguards that under-16s require.

London Tech WeekThe incident occurred on the same day Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer addressed the audience at London Tech WeekGetty Images

“We want everyone in the tech community to feel welcome at London Tech Week. We’ve reached out directly to the person involved to discuss what happened and use this experience to inform how we approach this at LTW in the future.”

The statement did not confirm whether the policy would be reviewed ahead of future events.

Focus on diversity and inclusion

The incident has highlighted the ongoing challenges faced by women and caregivers in tech. While many conferences and corporate events have begun to introduce parent-friendly policies, others have maintained restrictions due to insurance, health and safety, or logistical concerns.

Ms Schonle’s experience has sparked renewed conversation about how events can support greater accessibility without compromising core operations. Her comments also underline the gap between diversity targets and the real-life barriers still faced by many working mothers in tech.

As London Tech Week continues throughout the week, the discussion around inclusivity and parenthood is likely to remain in the spotlight. Whether changes will be implemented in future editions of the event remains to be seen.

ai startupbacklash responsedavina schonledenied entrydiversity and inclusionevent organisersfemale entrepreneurgender equalityhumanvantage ailabour leaderlondon tech weekmonthold daughtersir keir starmertech industrytech sectorworking mothers

Related News

Weather in Bristol
UK

UK faces heat-health alert and thunderstorm warnings as temperatures rise to 30°C

'At least 242 aboard Air India plane that crashed in Ahmedabad'
News

'At least 242 aboard Air India plane that crashed in Ahmedabad'

Vibrant Hounslow Desi Mela
UK Events

Hounslow Desi Mela 2025: South Asian Creativity Fest

David Cameron headlines CFoI event honouring UK-India ties
UK

David Cameron headlines CFoI event honouring UK-India ties

Mahesh Liloriya

More For You

Smartless Mobile launched by podcast trio

The move marks the first commercial spin-off from the Smartless podcast

Getty Images

Smartless podcast trio launches Smartless Mobile as low-cost phone service

The hosts of the popular Smartless podcast, actors Will Arnett, Jason Bateman and Sean Hayes, have launched a new mobile phone service in the United States. Called Smartless Mobile, the service offers a budget-friendly alternative to traditional phone plans and is aimed at users who spend most of their time connected to WiFi.

The move marks the first commercial spin-off from the Smartless podcast, which is known for its celebrity interviews and humorous tone. The new venture was announced in early June 2025 and has already begun accepting sign-ups across the US mainland and Puerto Rico.

Keep ReadingShow less
India approves Starlink’s entry amid Musk’s global challenges

Elon Musk

India approves Starlink’s entry amid Musk’s global challenges

ELON MUSK’S Starlink has received a licence to launch commercial operations in India from the telecoms ministry, two sources told Reuters last Friday (6), clearing a major hurdle for the satellite provider that has long wanted to enter the south Asian country.

The approval is good news for Musk, whose public spat with president Donald Trump threatens $22 billion (£16.3bn) of SpaceX’s contracts and space programmes with the US government. Starlink is the third company to get a licence from India’s Department of Telecommunications, which has approved similar applications by Eutelsat’s OneWeb and Reliance Jio to provide services in the country.

Keep ReadingShow less
bestway

Bestway began its anniversary year in January with its annual ‘Thank You’ campaign, offering deals on products in-store and online.

Getty images

Bestway celebrates 50 years in wholesale sector

BESTWAY Wholesale is marking its 50th anniversary in 2025. Founded in 1975, the company opened its first warehouse in Acton, West London, and has since grown into one of the UK’s largest independent wholesalers.

The business was started by Sir Anwar Pervez. He was awarded a knighthood in 1999 for his contributions to the food wholesale sector. Under his leadership, Bestway achieved £12 million in turnover within its first 18 months, launched the best-one symbol group in 2002, acquired Batley’s in 2005, Costcutter Supermarkets Group in 2020, and Adams Foodservice in 2024.

Keep ReadingShow less
Surinder Arora

Arora’s plan could involve a shorter runway, potentially avoiding the need to divert the M25 motorway and significantly reducing costs and time. (Photo: LinkedIn/Surinder Arora)

Billionaire Surinder Arora bids for Heathrow expansion with shorter, low-cost runway plan

BILLIONAIRE hotel entrepreneur Surinder Arora has announced plans for a cheaper alternative to Heathrow Airport’s third runway, claiming he can deliver it for a third less than the airport’s own estimate.

Arora, one of Heathrow’s largest landowners, is partnering with US engineering company Bechtel to submit a proposal after aviation minister Mike Kane said the Government was open to alternative bids.

Keep ReadingShow less
Elon Musk Publicly Corrects Grok AI Misinformation

This event has also raised concerns about the reliability of AI tools like Grok

Getty Images

Elon Musk corrects Grok chatbot after it claims he ‘took’ Stephen Miller’s wife

Elon Musk was forced to step in on Sunday after his artificial intelligence chatbot, Grok, falsely claimed he had “taken” the wife of former Trump adviser Stephen Miller. The misleading statement came after a doctored screenshot circulated on X, formerly Twitter, appearing to show a personal exchange between Musk and Miller.

The fabricated post, supposedly from Miller, read: “We will take back America,” to which Musk allegedly replied, “Just like I took your wife.” The image was shared by a user on X, prompting them to ask Grok whether the exchange was real.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc