London-based Ravi Deol acquires Diageo India brands

The sale portfolio covers the entire business undertaking associated with the 32 brands

(Photo: CARL COURT/AFP/Getty Images).

By: Pramod Thomas

UNITED SPIRITS LIMITED (USL), Indian subsidiary of Diageo, has announced the sale and franchising of selected brands to Inbrew Beverages for Rs. 8.2 billion (£83.5 million).

The transaction, which follows a strategic review of selected Popular brands of the business, does not include the McDowell’s or Director’s Special brands, which will be retained by USL.

The sale portfolio covers the entire business undertaking associated with the 32 brands, including the related contracts, permits, intellectual property rights, associated employees, and a manufacturing facility.

In addition, USL and Inbrew have entered into a five-year franchise arrangement for 11 other brands, with the latter has the option to convert the arrangement into one with perpetual rights to use and/or acquire the brands.

“The transaction reflects the continued evolution of the management of the Popular portfolio since 2016, when the company moved to a franchise model in many states, to enable a sharpened focus on ‘Prestige & Above’, Hina Nagarajan, managing director and chief executive of USL, commented.

“This is a significant move to reshape our portfolio in service of our publicly stated mission to deliver sustained double digit profitable top-line growth.”

Inbrew, owned by London based Indian businessman Ravi Deol, has lat year acquired Molson Coors’ beer business in India. The latest deal makes the largely beer-focussed company a diverse alcoholic beverages player in India, with popular brands like Haywards, Old Tavern, White-Mischief, Honey Bee, Green Label and Romanov now under its stable.

Deol, chairman of Inbrew, said: “The acquisition of these iconic brands provides Inbrew with a unique platform to extend its ambition of becoming India’s trusted household beverage company. These brands have delighted consumers over generations, and we are excited at the prospect of strengthening this legacy. Inbrew will revitalise these brands through expanded distribution, innovation and investments.”

Diageo said it expects to complete the transaction by the end of the quarter ending 30 September 2022.