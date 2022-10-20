Website Logo
  • Thursday, October 20, 2022
Trending Now:  

HEADLINE STORY

Liz Truss resigns as UK prime minister after 45 days

Labour leader Keir Starmer demands general election ‘now’.

Prime minister Liz Truss arrives at Conservative Party Headquarters on September 5, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

By: Pramod Thomas

Liz Truss said on Thursday (20) she was resigning as British prime minister, brought down by her economic programme that sent shockwaves through the markets and divided her Conservative Party just six weeks after she was appointed.

A leadership election will be completed within the next week.

Speaking outside the door of her Number 10 Downing Street office, Truss accepted that she could not deliver the promises she made when she was running for Conservative leader, having lost the faith of her party.

Below is the full text of her speech in Downing Street:

“I came into office at a time of great economic and international instability. Families and businesses were worried about how to pay their bills, Putin’s illegal war in Ukraine threatens the security of our whole continent and our country has been held back for too long by low economic growth.

“I was elected by the Conservative Party with a mandate to change this. We delivered on energy bills and on cutting National Insurance. And we set out a vision for a low tax, high growth economy that would take advantage of the freedoms of Brexit.

“I recognise though, given the situation, I cannot deliver the mandate on which I was elected by the Conservative Party. I have therefore spoken to His Majesty the King to notify him that I am resigning as leader of the Conservative Party.

“This morning I met the chairman of the 1922 Committee, Sir Graham Brady. We’ve agreed that there will be a leadership election, to be completed within the next week. This will ensure that we remain on a path to deliver our fiscal plans and maintain our country’s economic stability and national security.

“I will remain as prime minister until a successor has been chosen. Thank you.”

(Reuters)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
Huge drop in students studying Gujarati in UK; other South Asian languages witness slump too
News
‘Northern Ireland police service need more officers from ethnic minorities’
News
From market chaos to ministerial exits, UK leader Truss’s time in office
News
Organisers funded Shehan Karunatilaka’s flight to collect Booker prize
News
Five-year UK child abuse inquiry to deliver conclusions
HEADLINE STORY
EXCLUSIVE: Police chief: “We’ll keep Diwali revellers safe”
HEADLINE STORY
EXCLUSIVE: “Happy Diwali one and all”
News
Suella Braverman resigns as UK Home Secretary: ‘I have concerns about the direction…
News
Jason Stein, one of Liz Truss’s key advisers, suspended after ‘unacceptable briefing’ on…
News
Who could replace UK’s under-fire premier Liz Truss?
News
Jury sworn in to try TikTok star Mahek Bukhari, seven others over fatal…
News
On track to process visa applications within standard of 15 days, says British…
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW