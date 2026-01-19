Liz Hurley goes topless on private island as she shares routine to stay youthful

Highlights

Actress posts topless bath photo from a new private island in the Maldives



Holiday includes son Damian and partner Billy Ray Cyrus



Star repeats her simple routine: no snacking, heavy moisturising and lots of water



A private island start to 2026

Elizabeth Hurley has shared a series of striking holiday photos from the Maldives, where she is spending the start of 2026 on a brand new private island.

One image shows the 60-year-old actress posing topless in a bath filled with bubbles and rose petals. Posting on Instagram, she said she was “thrilled” to be among the first guests on the island and described arriving by seaplane straight to her villa’s jetty.

She added that the staff had “spoilt” them and called it the perfect way to begin the new year.

Family holiday with Damian and Billy Ray

Liz is travelling with her son Damian and her partner Billy Ray Cyrus, 64. The trio flew in by seaplane and are staying in a luxury villa with their own jetty.

Alongside the bath photo, Liz also shared pictures of herself on the beach in a leopard-print bikini holding a coconut, and another inside the villa wearing a bright beach robe and jewellery.

Fans flooded the comments praising her appearance, calling her “incredible” and asking how she stays so youthful.

The routine behind her look

The actress, who has long been the face of Estée Lauder, has previously spoken about her simple beauty habits. She says she applies moisturiser up to six times a day.

In an interview with Elle, Liz revealed she never snacks and starts every morning with a large glass of warm water, even though she admits it “tastes fairly disgusting”. She says it helps her digestion.

She also never goes anywhere without a bottle of water, keeping one in her bag, car and by her bed. According to Liz, drinking water helps her skin and stops her reaching for food.

New year, new chapter

The Maldives trip follows Christmas and New Year celebrations with Billy Ray. The couple spent the festive season together, marking their first Christmas as a pair.

They made their relationship public last April, surprising fans when they shared a photo together at Easter. They first met while filming the 2022 movie Christmas in Paradise, which also starred Kelsey Grammer.

As Liz welcomed 2026 in the sunshine, her photos showed no sign of slowing down – just a woman enjoying a luxury break, family time and the routine she believes keeps her feeling her best.