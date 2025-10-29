Highlights:

Singer says one of her five burner accounts pretends to be Charli XCX

Reveals she was banned from Hinge and briefly joined OnlyFans

Praises Charli’s Brat era and says she should’ve headlined Glastonbury

Opens up about her new album West End Girl and moving on from heartbreak

Turns out Lily Allen has been living a double life, online at least. In a new Interview Magazine profile, the Smile singer confessed she secretly manages several fake Instagram accounts, including one pretending to be Charli XCX.

Lily Allen says one of her secret burner accounts pretended to be Charli XCX and fans kept finding out Getty Images





The fake Charli XCX account Lily Allen admits to running

Allen said she has “about five” burner accounts, and one of them is a full-blown Charli XCX impersonation. “I have about five. One’s a fake Charli XCX account,” she told the magazine. “I use them for spying on people. But then I get found out, and I get blocked, and then I have to start a new one.”

Her confession immediately caught fans’ attention, not just for the odd choice of celebrity to impersonate, but because Allen and Charli have a history of mutual admiration. Earlier this year, Allen called Charli’s Brat “a huge moment” and said she was “surprised” the singer wasn’t headlining Glastonbury 2025.

It's like she is praising Charli one day and pretending to be her online the next.

Instagram Screengrab of the interview Instagram/interviewmagandlilyallen





Lily Allen’s chaotic online presence

The fake account wasn’t her only digital confession. Allen said she’d been banned from Hinge and had even experimented with an OnlyFans foot account. “I don’t take it too seriously,” she added, hinting that these online detours were more curiosity than career.





Charli XCX and Lily Allen: mutual admiration, different eras

While Allen is gearing up for her first album in seven years, Charli XCX has been riding a high with Brat, one of 2025’s biggest pop releases. Allen praised the project and its bold energy, calling it “f***ing huge.” In some ways, both singers share a similar DNA, British, outspoken. But Allen’s confession also highlights a generational shift: Charli’s audience lives online; Allen’s once ruled it.

Allen opened up about her fake Charli XCX account Getty Images





A new chapter with West End Girl

Allen’s upcoming LP West End Girl arrives after a long break and a tough breakup. She described it as “not a cruel album,” saying she’s done with anger and confusion. Written in just ten days, it’s more about release than revenge.

NME called the record “a sleek, smart collection” full of her signature bite. It sounds like Allen’s found her old spark again, that mix of sharp honesty and dry humour that’s always been her thing.

And the whole fake Charli XCX account story? It just shows she’s still tuned in, still curious, and still right in the middle of pop’s wild online world, even if she sometimes has to sneak in under another name.