Shabana Mahmood

Mahmood said the department she took charge of last month had 'a range of problems', including contract management and retaining senior staff, but she was 'determined to deliver'. (Photo: Getty Images)

Shabana Mahmood says Home Office 'not yet fit for purpose' amid crises

HOME SECRETARY Shabana Mahmood has said the Home Office has failed to meet the challenge of multiple crises over the years and is "not yet fit for purpose".

Speaking to the BBC on Wednesday, Mahmood said the department she took charge of last month had "a range of problems", including contract management and retaining senior staff, but she was "determined to deliver".

