  Wednesday, October 27, 2021
Entertainment

Lilly Singh to serve on the jury panel of Canada’s Got Talent

By: Mohnish Singh

Comedian, former talk show host, and YouTuber Lilly Singh is set to judge the second season of Canada’s Got Talent. Joining her on the jury panel of the reality television series are comedian Howie Mandel, music label executive Kardinal Offishall, and WWE icon Trish Stratus.

The show is returning to air, nine years after its first and only season. Country music star Lindsay Ell is onboard to host the series, which will hit the airwaves on Canadian network Citytv.

Nataline Rodrigues, Director of Original Programming, Citytv, said, “This dynamic and powerhouse team of globally celebrated Canadian heavyweights – Howie Mandel, Lilly Singh, Kardinal Offishall, Trish Stratus, and Lindsay Ell – set the stage for CGT to uncover the nation’s most unique and mind-blowing acts.”

Executive producer Scott McGillivray said, “Canada’s Got Talent is a group of blockbuster talent spanning music, comedy, film, television and sports entertainment. Between them, they have been discovering, nurturing and inspiring performers for decades. We can’t wait to see which new amazing talent they champion on our CGT stage.”

The series is produced by Fremantle, Syco Entertainment, and McGillivray Entertainment Media Inc Angela Jennings and Mike Bickerton also executive produce the show, with Jonathan Payne attached as showrunner.

The first season of Canada’s Got Talent ran for one season in 2012 before a spinoff pandemic version aired last year. Martin Short, Measha Brueggergosman and Stephan Moccio were judges on the first season, which did not have another season due to what Rogers Sports & Media called the “current economic climate.”

Production on the revived version is set to begin in Niagara Falls, Ontario, next month with a live audience under COVID-19 protocols.

Eastern Eye

Eastern Eye

