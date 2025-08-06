Skip to content
Lidl overtakes Aldi as UK's cheapest supermarket

Waitrose remains the most expensive, while loyalty card savings widen supermarket price gaps

Lidl's average basket cost: £128 with loyalty card, £128.40 without

Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranAug 06, 2025
Highlights:

  • Lidl replaces Aldi as UK’s cheapest supermarket in Which? analysis
  • Lidl's average basket cost: £128 with loyalty card, £128.40 without
  • Aldi’s average basket: £129.25
  • Waitrose ranked most expensive at £170.91
  • Asda offers best value for larger branded shop
  • Shopping at different supermarkets could save households up to 25%

For the first time in nearly two years, Aldi has lost its crown as the UK’s cheapest supermarket, with Lidl narrowly taking the top spot, according to a price comparison by consumer group Which?.

In its monthly analysis, Which? compared the cost of a typical basket of 76 grocery items, including own-label and branded products. Lidl’s basket came in at £128 with a loyalty card and £128.40 without. Aldi’s equivalent basket was priced at £129.25.

How other supermarkets compared

Both Aldi and Lidl were significantly cheaper than their traditional rivals. Tesco’s basket came to around £17 more, while Waitrose was the most expensive, with an average total of £170.91.

Tesco, Sainsbury’s and Morrisons all offered varying levels of savings through loyalty cards. However, Morrisons was unable to undercut any of its competitors, regardless of card usage—its loyalty reduction amounted to less than £1 in this instance.

Which? noted that Tesco shoppers with loyalty cards paid less than those at Sainsbury’s, also using cards.

What’s driving the price war?

With food price inflation still affecting households, the UK’s major supermarkets continue to battle over pricing. Loyalty schemes and price-matching campaigns have become central tools in that competition.

According to Which?, these tactics are influencing consumer behaviour. In 2023, 37% of shoppers reported switching their regular supermarket, while 45% said they had cut down on luxuries and treats to save money.

Aldi’s average basket: £129.25Getty Images

Bigger shop, different winner

Which? also conducted a separate price analysis of 192 branded items. In this case, Aldi and Lidl were excluded because they did not stock the full range of products.

Among the remaining retailers, Asda offered the best value at an average of £474.12, while Waitrose was again the most expensive at £538.33—a 14% difference.

Consumer advice

Which? retail editor Reena Sewraz urged shoppers to compare prices and take advantage of deals where possible. “Households are still contending with high food prices but our analysis shows it pays to shop around. Simply choosing one supermarket over another could save you 25 per cent,” she said.

aldiloyalty cardsupermarketukwaitroselidl

