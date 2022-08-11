Leytonstone murder: Boy, 17, charged with fatal daylight stabbing of Ghulam Sadiq

Ghulam Sadiq, 18, was fatally stabbed in High Road, Leytonstone.

Ghulam Sadiq (Photo: Met Police)

By: Pramod Thomas

A 17-year-old boy has been charged with the murder of Ghulam Sadiq, 18, who was stabbed to death in High Road, Leytonstone, on Saturday (6).

He sustained serious injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The teenager was charged with murder and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place on Thursday (11). He was arrested in Walsall on Tuesday (9), the Metropolitan Police said.

Officers were rushed to the scene on Saturday following reports that a man had been stabbed. Sadiq was given urgent first aid until the arrival of the London Ambulance Service and the London Air Ambulance.

Despite the best efforts of all involved, he could not be saved. A special post-mortem examination gave the provisional cause of death as sharp force trauma to the back, a Met statement said.

Detective Chief Inspector Linda Bradley, from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command, said that Sadiq’s family have been devastated by this terrible tragedy.

“This arrest shows that our investigation is making progress but I am still keen to hear from anyone who was in the High Road area of Leytonstone at around 2:15 pm on Saturday afternoon and who saw anything that could assist us to get in contact,” Bradley said.

“Ghulam was attacked in broad daylight on a busy street. The area would have been busy at the time of the incident. I would reiterate my appeal to anyone who saw anything, who took images or video of the incident, or road users who may have dashcam footage from being in the area to get in touch. No piece of information is too insignificant.”