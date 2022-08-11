Website Logo
  • Thursday, August 11, 2022
Trending Now:  

News

Leytonstone murder: Boy, 17, charged with fatal daylight stabbing of Ghulam Sadiq

Ghulam Sadiq, 18, was fatally stabbed in High Road, Leytonstone.

Ghulam Sadiq (Photo: Met Police)

By: Pramod Thomas

A 17-year-old boy has been charged with the murder of Ghulam Sadiq, 18, who was stabbed to death in High Road, Leytonstone, on Saturday (6).

He sustained serious injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The teenager was charged with murder and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place on Thursday (11). He was arrested in Walsall on Tuesday (9), the Metropolitan Police said.

Officers were rushed to the scene on Saturday following reports that a man had been stabbed. Sadiq was given urgent first aid until the arrival of the London Ambulance Service and the London Air Ambulance. 

Despite the best efforts of all involved, he could not be saved. A special post-mortem examination gave the provisional cause of death as sharp force trauma to the back, a Met statement said. 

Detective Chief Inspector Linda Bradley, from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command, said that Sadiq’s family have been devastated by this terrible tragedy.

“This arrest shows that our investigation is making progress but I am still keen to hear from anyone who was in the High Road area of Leytonstone at around 2:15 pm on Saturday afternoon and who saw anything that could assist us to get in contact,” Bradley said. 

“Ghulam was attacked in broad daylight on a busy street. The area would have been busy at the time of the incident. I would reiterate my appeal to anyone who saw anything, who took images or video of the incident, or road users who may have dashcam footage from being in the area to get in touch. No piece of information is too insignificant.”

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
Low clear-up rates in burglary and theft ‘unacceptable and unsustainable’: Watchdog
News
Women on vegetarian diets have 33% higher risk of hip fracture – Study
News
Braverman urges to take ‘radical action’ to counter influence of European human rights rules
News
London medical school benefitted from and contributed to British colonialism: Study
News
Mexican President proposes commission for a global truce, led by Modi, Pope Francis and UN…
Sports
Players prioritising T20 leagues hardly a Boult from the blue
News
Only 1% of UK firms offer cost-of-living payments to staff: ONS
News
India, UK conclude fifth round of talks for FTA
UK
Vile bully from Preston who threatened to share intimate pictures and videos of…
News
Should I let my kids die of hunger? Pakistani citizens slam govt for…
News
Have you been taking your painkillers wrong? Here’s what can make them work…
US
Amid soaring cost of living, partnership work key to reduce violence, feels Sadiq…
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Johnny Depp’s look as King Louis XV revealed in Netflix’s…
Low clear-up rates in burglary and theft ‘unacceptable and unsustainable’:…
Leytonstone murder: Boy, 17, charged with fatal daylight stabbing of…
Women on vegetarian diets have 33% higher risk of hip…
Braverman urges to take ‘radical action’ to counter influence of…
London medical school benefitted from and contributed to British colonialism:…